talked to

the moon

one late

evening

this week

she seemed

so calm

out there

listening

did you

know

summer

is over

downtown

we are

already

celebrating

october

should i

remind

tree loaded

leaves

what

happens

next

following

their brief

glory

days

but

the moon

offers

no advice

are you

lonely

i ask

she

doesnt

reply

talk

not

required

isnt very

interested

in my

opinions

or even

having

company

unless i

choose

never

surveys

categories

of

success

and

failure

understands

too much

to argue

judge

threaten

violence

sign

promises

cant be

impressed

lobbied

paid off

is she

faithful

her loyalty

is not

to me

but after

all of the

fancy

upscale

burgers

elite

craft

beers

sound bite

conversations

generating

enough heat

to toast

the meat

and too

little

light

to find

a way

home

think

i will go

see

the moon

again

tonight

since

it is

autumn

now

h.