talked to
the moon
one late
evening
this week
she seemed
so calm
out there
listening
did you
know
summer
is over
downtown
we are
already
celebrating
october
should i
remind
tree loaded
leaves
what
happens
next
following
their brief
glory
days
but
the moon
offers
no advice
are you
lonely
i ask
she
doesnt
reply
talk
not
required
isnt very
interested
in my
opinions
or even
having
company
unless i
choose
never
surveys
categories
of
success
and
failure
understands
too much
to argue
judge
threaten
violence
sign
promises
cant be
impressed
lobbied
paid off
is she
faithful
her loyalty
is not
to me
but after
all of the
fancy
upscale
burgers
elite
craft
beers
sound bite
conversations
generating
enough heat
to toast
the meat
and too
little
light
to find
a way
home
think
i will go
see
the moon
again
tonight
since
it is
autumn
now
h.