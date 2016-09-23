West volleyball team to hold annual Dig for the Cure

In a continued effort to unite the community in the battle against cancer, the Lee’s Summit West volleyball program will hold its ninth annual Dig for the Cure games and fund-raiser Oct. 11 at the Titan Fieldhouse.

The Titans will take on Lee’s Summit in freshman, junior varsity and varsity games, with the doors opening at 3 p.m. The freshmen will play at 3:30, followed by the junior varsity at 5:30 and the varsity following a cancer survivor’s celebration.

Dig for the Cure provides a meaningful setting for the two Lee’s Summit R-7 high school teams to work together in support of three very worthy benefactors. As in year’s past, Dig for the Cure will feature a court procession and balloon celebration to honor cancer survivors and fighters, and to pay tribute to the memory of those lost to this horrible disease.

The beneficiaries for this year’s event include Gilda’s Club Kansas City, an affiliate of the Cancer Support Community dedicated to providing, at no cost to members, a comprehensive and professional program of emotional support and education designed to enhance the mind, body, and spirit of people whose lives have been impacted by cancer; Cancer Action, a community-based agency offering supplies, education, empowerment, hope and comfort to those touched by cancer; and Lee’s Summit West graduate Sam Smith, who continues to battle osteosarcoma and whose family recently suffered an additional tragedy with the sudden loss of Sam’s father. Dig for the Cure provides a great setting for two of our Lee’s Summit high school teams to work together in support of three very worthy benefactors.

Advance T-shirt sales are available again this year, and anyone wearing a T-shirt to the event will receive two free raffle tickets. This year’s silent auction features a Jack Stack Barbecue Tailgate Package; a Traeger grill and a Golf Outing Package to area courses, including Lakewood and Hallbrook Country Clubs.

Additionally, a number of autographed items donated by the 2015 World Series champion Kansas City Royals will be available, including authenticated signed bats used by Alex Gordon and World Series MVP Salvador Perez; an authenticated Eric Hosmer autographed hat, and a special edition jersey signed by Mike Moustakas.

Over 170 volunteers and 1,500 spectators will come together in an exciting, energy-packed evening, which last year raised over $22,000 to benefit cancer foundations and individuals.