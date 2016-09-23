West girls display depth in two cross country meets

The Lee’s Summit West girls cross country team showed off its depth in two meets almost 2,000 miles apart last weekend.

West placed 12th out of 23 teams Saturday in the Woodbridge XC Classic in Norco, Calif., a suburb of Los Angeles. That same day, the Titans had another girls team take fifth out of 36 teams in the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin.

The Titans, who were missing top runner Alex Marko due to an abductor muscle strain, sent their top seven runners to California, where they competed against some of the top teams from California, Texas, Arizona and Colorado. Amanda Berkstresser was the top finisher for the Titans in the three-mile race, placing 37th overall with a time of 18 minutes, 28 seconds. Addie Mathis was 40th in 18:29, followed by teammates Jana Shawver (73rd), Hailey Hardin (75th), McKenna Butler (77th), Riley Lourens (78th) and Claire Schlicht (129th).

At Joplin, Maddie Hulsey led the Titans with a 21st-place time of 19:35 in the five-kilometer race. Marie Reuss (29th), Audrey Parson (41st), Hannah Brown (47th) and Taylor Holtz (58th) rounded out the Titans’ 196 team score.

“I am very pleased with the depth we have been starting to develop with our young ladies,” West girls cross country coach Jesse Griffin said. “If they continue to believe in each other and elevate one another as team this will be a very special season when we get to the championship meets.”