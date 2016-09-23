Titans celebrate taking third in conference

For Lee’s Summit senior Skylar Brunk, a third-place finish was a disappointment. For Lee’s Summit West, not so much.

While Brunk was lamenting the 7-over par 79 that put her 2 strokes away from being medalist at Tuesday’s Suburban Gold Conference girls golf tournament, West coach Richard Myers was overjoyed with a 367 team score that was the best of the season for his youthful Titans.

“We’re young, it was our best score of the year and we’re doing that right at the right time,” Myers said. “I’m pretty excited about the future here.”

Brunk, who also took third in conference last year, was not so excited after a warm day on the par-72 Winterstone Golf Course in Independence. She started on No. 14 and birdied that hole before adding four bogeys and a double bogey on the day. She finished the front nine in 1-over 37 but carded a 42 on the back. That put her one stroke behind runner-up Sam Paulak of Park Hill and two behind medalist Mady Acers of Blue Springs.

“I could have done a lot better today,” said Brunk, a three-time state qualifier who took sixth in last year’s Class 2 tournament. “I left a lot of shots out there. I left a lot of easy putts out there that I missed.”

Myers had no regrets about West coming within 5 strokes of team runner-up Park Hill and 10 away from champion Blue Springs. Not with a varsity five that consists of one senior, one junior and three sophomores.

Sophomore MacKenna Rice and junior Faith Beaty both shot 82s to place fifth and sixth, respectively, and received all-conference honors by placing in the top 10. Rice finished ahead of Beaty, who shot the lowest round of her career, on a scorecard playoff. Sophomore Quincy Munsell finished in the top 15 with a 100 and made honorable mention.

“I thought if we all played our best we’d have a chance,” Myers said. “Two of us played our best and the rest not quite, but they’re getting there.”

Lee’s Summit finished fourth behind West with a 403 and had another all-conference individual in Kate Lindstrom, who finished 10th with a 92. While disappointed with her round, Brunk was pleased with the Tigers’ team finish.

“I’m very proud of our girls,” Brunk said. “They don’t hit the ball that far but they persevered through this course.”

Lee’s Summit North placed seventh with a 425. Micaela Dickerson led the Broncos with a 102 and missed reaching honorable mention by two strokes.

Lee’s Summit, North and West will compete in the Class 2 District 7 tournament Monday at Drumm Farm Golf Course in Independence. Summit Christian Academy will play in the Class 1 District 7 tournament at Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond.