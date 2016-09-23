Broncos bounce back to beat Titans

After dominating the first set and getting dominated in the second, Lee’ Summit North decided to get back to work in the third.

The Broncos admitted that a little complacency might have settled in after they beat Lee’s Summit West handily to start Wednesday’s Suburban Gold Conference match, and that may have led to them coming out flat-footed for the second set. But once the Broncos got their serving and front-line play back in order, they pulled away in the final set for a 25-11, 17-25, 25-19 victory in front of a noisy crowd at the Bronco Fieldhouse.

“I think the girls got a little more relaxed on the court and stopped talking as much,” North volleyball coach Shelby Hoffman said. “I’m glad they found that voice for their third game and found their dynamic and teamwork.”

North, 10-6 overall and 4-3 in the conference, took control of the first set with a 6-1 run that included blocks by Mandy Kilgore and an ace from Ellie DeBacker. After the Titans pulled within 15-7, the Broncos went on an 8-1 run to put the set away as West struggled to handle hard hits from Kilgore and outside hitter Aubree Bell.

“We have that favorite rotation of me and Aubrey and we like to stay in that one as long as we can,” Kilgore said. “We score well in that.”

But in the second West, 10-8 and 3-4, would be the team taking control early, jumping out to a 9-1 lead with solid blocking from Erin Waltz and Miana Wallace, who led the team with five blocks. The Broncos could never get closer than six points after that.

“I think the second set we thought we’d get it a little bit easier than we did, and so we didn’t come out as strong,” Kilgore said.

West took a 6-1 lead to start the third set before the Broncos battled back with a 6-0 run to take a 14-12 lead. Libero MacKenzie Nunn had two aces during that stretch, the second after a Titans timeout.

“After timeouts we tell them make sure you pop that first one in and we’ll get more aggressive from there,” Hoffman said. “Coming off a timeout and getting an ace on the first serve, that’s awesome. That’s the confidence we needed.”

North confidently built its lead to 19-15. And when the Titans rallied back within a point, the Broncos closed out the match with a 6-1 stretch.

Waltz, who has been battling a shoulder strain, led the Titans with seven kills and Kayla Brumley finished with six. The two have been mainstays all season for the Titans, but coach Jennifer Morgan wouldn’t mind seeing more consistency from her young team.

“I know what they can do and I know what they’re capable of,” Morgan said. “I think they showed that in the second set and we had glimmers of it in the third set. We just need to string it together and eliminate a few errors on our side.”

TIGERS WIN: Lee’s Summit bounced back from dropping the first set for a 20-25, 25-13, 25-22 win over Raymore-Peculiar Tuesday at the Tigers’ Fieldhouse. Claire Wagner had nine kills to lead the Tigers, while Randi Johnson had eight kills and six blocks and Vanessa Anudike had five blocks.