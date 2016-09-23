Sidewalk enforcement plan advances

A measure to allow police to better enforce rules against parking vehicles across sidewalks will go on to the Lee’s Summit City Council.

The Public Works Committee this week voted to recommend revisions to existing definitions in city ordinances to make it clear that vehicles in driveways should not block sidewalks.

Blocking sidewalks pedestrians or wheelchair users could not pass was already illegal. Keeping the passage open is a requirement of the Americans with Disabilities Act, said traffic engineer Michael Park. He said the police department and the city prosecutor had concerns that the current definitions in the ordinance wouldn’t be enforceable or clear to officers and residents.

Park said the city’s appointed Liveable Streets Advisory Board had supported the changes and enforcement plan.

Park said that with the revision, police would enforce the rule with tickets, but only if the occupant of a building habitually blocks the sidewalk. He said enforcement would be on a complaint basis, if reported by someone who is being impeded, and action is at discretion of individual officers.

Councilman Rob Binney said the first step would be for an officer to ask people to move vehicles and explain the rules to them.

“We’re kind of trumped by the ADA and federal regulations regarding access,” Binney said.