Oktoberfest starts tonight

Don’t wine about it. Even if a grape stomp doesn’t include beer, it should be a fun show at this year’s Oktoberfest downtown.

The Celebrity Grape Stomp was inspired by similar competitions at wineries and a famous episode of “I Love Lucy,” said Amberlynn Isaacs, a member of the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce’s Oktoberfest Committee. The Chamber holds the annual event as one of its fundraisers.

“I guess I suggested it and everybody thought it would be something new,” Isaacs said. “We just decided to go with it.”

The Chamber invited four men and four women celebrities to participate. The two who can get the most juice out of their batch of grapes will be crowned King and Queen of the Vineyard.

Celebrities expected to participate include Codie Allen of 106.5 The Wolf, Kim Byrnes of FOX 4, Erin Little of KMBC –TV, along with the city manager, police and fire chief.

But beer drinkers won’t disappointed in the offerings at the festival, which runs 5 to 11 p.m. tonight and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday (the carnival also is open noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday).

It will include a beer garden with German food, music and a stein-hosting contest, as well as a People’s Choice Home Brew Tasting. Young and old are expected to be drawn to wiener dog races, a dog costume contest, baby contests, carnival rides, and an arts and crafts showcase. Kid’s Street, crafts, games, a petting zoo, and the Rootbiergarten, where children under 12 get free root beer, will appeal to families.

Two stages of live entertainment will feature headliners South Town and The Kaopectones and more groups.

For the complete entertainment schedule: www.lschamber.com/oktoberfest/entertainment/

Here are times for highlights on Saturday:

• Dog Contest: 10 a.m. check-in with 10:30 a.m. start for dog contests at Main Stage on Douglas Street; registration that day is $10.

• Baby Contest: Walk-ins register between 10 and 10:30 a.m. at the Community Stage, located at Third and East Main streets. Registration is $10 per baby on Saturday.

• People’s Choice Home Brew: Tasting and competition noon to 3 p.m. at the Biergarten at Third and Southeast Main streets.

Sam Adams Stein Hoisting Competition 3 p.m. at the Biergarten.

• Inaugural Celebrity Grape Stomp: 4 p.m. at William B. Howard Station Park, at Third and Southeast Main streets.