Summit Technology Academy earns national recognition

Summit Technology Academy is the first secondary school in Missouri to be recognized as an exemplar school by P21, The Partnership for 21st Century Learning.

P21’s 21st Century Learning Exemplar Program searches for and shares the stories of schools and districts that have transformed student learning through innovative 21st century practices that better prepare students for success in college, career and life.

Such practices may include distributed leadership and community partnerships.

Summit Technology Academy collaborates with the University of Central Missouri to deliver an early college, internship-driven Missouri Innovation Campus program. Elaine Metcalf, director of the academy, said the school is an off-campus opportunity for high school students seriously interested in computer science, engineering, health sciences or creative sciences.

“College credit is attached to all of the programs,” Metcalf said. “Also, IT students can earn industry certifications offered by Cisco. Health science students can choose to go the extra mile and earn industry certifications as part of their course work.”

The typical student at Summit Tech is usually focused on a specific career path and has the determination to explore that field through in-depth studies and practical application.

“Our students want a rigorous program of study to help prepare them for college,” Metcalf added. “For example, students don’t just read about what an emergency room nurse does, but actually experience it in some small way as part of the pre-professional nursing program. Engineering students, on the other hand, work side by side with engineers to research, design and solve a problem. All of the programs at STA have some type of field experience, shadowing, clinicals, industry mentors, etc. tied to them.”

Thanks to a 2015 bond issue and an unusual partnership with the University of Central Missouri, a new building for the Summit Technology Academy/ Missouri Innovation Campus programs will open next August near Tudor and Ward roads.

“All learners deserve to grow in a 21st century learning environment,” stated Helen Soulé, P21 executive director. “It is P21’s vision for the innovative practices in education exhibited by all P21 Exemplars to be replicated across the country and world.”

In the spring of 2017, a case study on Summit Technology Academy and other 2016-2017 Exemplars will be released and available at www.p21.org/exemplars.