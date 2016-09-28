Titans respond to Tigers’ challenge

Lee’s Summit West refused to let a contentious penalty kick and an equalizer from Lee’s Summit ruin its evening.

Those two goals conspired to wipe out the two-goal lead the Titans worked hard to produce against their crosstown rivals Monday night. Any dejection however didn’t last long. Three minutes after losing its lead, the Titans regained it and then added another goal for good measure and a 4-2 Suburban Gold Conference victory at Titans Stadium.

West, 13-3 overall and 5-1 in the conference, appeared to be taking a 2-0 lead into halftime when Titans goalkeeper Alex Wood tangled with Lee’s Summit’s Caleb Ranney as Wood left his line to go after the ball in the box. The Tigers were awarded a penalty kick, and Bailey Oelberg beat Wood with a shot to the middle of the net with nine seconds left in the half.

Oelberg got the equalizer when he turned and got off a shot that rolled off Wood’s fingers with 18 minutes 23 seconds left in the second half. But with 15:22 left, the Titans regained the lead when forward Trevon Lewis punched in a cross from Maxwell Harrington for his second goal of the match.

“There was a little bit of a hurry there, but I know my team well and we can bounce back pretty fast,” said Harrington, who scored West’s final goal on a blast to the far post with 1:24 to play.

West coach Chris Brizendine didn’t want to say what he thought of the penalty kick, although he made his displeasure clear to the referee after the call was made. It may have turned the Titans’ intensity up a notch, but Brizendine said it was already a high-energy match by then.

“I think that added to it more than anything,” Brizendine said. “It was tough to give up a goal that late in the half.”

It was tougher still after West had built a 2-0 lead with an attack that was finding numerous opportunities around the net in the first half. After just missing on a series of corner kicks midway through the first 40 minutes, the Titans took the lead on a shot from Rhys Harrington, who received a perfectly placed ball in the middle of the 18-yard box from Connor Young.

The Titans made it 2-0 with 14 minutes to go in the half when Lewis gained possession at midfield and worked for a shot that just slipped past Tigers goalie Austin Hardy.

“Those guys are starting to click up there,” Brizendine said. “They’ve been scoring a lot of goals lately and it’s not just one guy. They’re really finding that quality opportunity and it’s paying off.”

Lee’s Summit, 6-4 and 5-2, had its chances too early on, but coach Dave Wiebenga said his young team made too many minor mistakes to cash in on them.

“We had opportunities in the first half that if we finish it’s a completely different match,” Wiebenga said. “You’ve got to finish your opportunities; they finished theirs. You would expect that from older players and they did their job.”