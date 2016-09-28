Defense makes points for Tigers

Sure, Lee’s Summit is putting up points like crazy. But don’t be fooled by the gaudy numbers.

This hasn’t all been the work of a high-octane offense, although the Tigers can move the ball down the field. Lee’s Summit’s defense – which accounted for 21 points in Friday’s 55-28 Suburban Gold Conference victory at Lee’s Summit North – has also had a big hand in the Tigers’ 40.5 points per game average.

The Tigers defense spoiled the Broncos’ homecoming night by forcing four turnovers. Three of them – a blocked punt, a recovered fumble and an interception – turned into momentum-sapping touchdowns. In all five of the 5-1 Tigers’ victories, the defense has either shut down the opponent’s attack or provided point-producing turnovers.

“When your defense scores 21 points, that’s a big deal in a game like this,” Lee’s Summit coach Eric Thomas said after the Tigers improved to 2-1 in conference play. “That was awesome for them to do that.”

Lee’s Summit’s first turnover TD – a blocked punt that Zavian Hill caught in the end zone - came when North was still within six points midway through the second quarter. The Broncos quickly pulled back within 20-14 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Tori Hicks and then forced the Tigers to punt.

The punt pinned the Broncos pinned deep in their own territory and North quarterback Caleb Aston lost the ball as he tried to scramble out of pressure. The Tigers’ Ben Lock scooped the ball up in the end zone with 57 seconds to play in the first half.

On the second play of the second half, Lee’s Summit quarterback Dalton Hill faked a handoff and found a seam down the right side and raced 56 yards for a touchdown that gave the Tigers a 34-14 lead. Ronnell Jones ran an interception back 50 yards for a score and a 41-21 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“To get a score right there after halftime was big,” Thomas said. “And then our defense just took care of them all night.”

Lee’s Summit’s defense finished with two interceptions and two recovered fumbles, but it did allow North to roll up 377 total yards almost equally divided by rushing and passing. Wide receiver Cameron Hairston had eight catches for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and Hicks finished with 101 rushing yards and two TDs on 22 carries. Aston threw for 154 yards and a TD before being sidelined by a sore rib in the second half.

All that offense just added up to more frustration for North coach Jamar Mozee. After watching the Broncos play nearly mistake-free ball in picking up its first victory last week at Olathe Northwest, he saw his team backslide as it fell to 1-5 overall and 0-5 in the Suburban Gold Conference.

“We moved the ball … they never stopped us,” Mozee said. “We just made mistakes. Until we stop making mistakes it’s going to be hard for us to beat people in this league.”

Lee’s Summit moved the ball too, tallying 527 yards behind the dual threat of Dalton Hill. The senior threw for 263 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 127 yards and another score. Somaj Brewer had six catches for 95 yards and a TD and running back Salvatore Garozzo tacked on two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

But on this night, it was the defense that made the difference, especially when the Tigers’ offense struggled against the Broncos’ pressure defense in the third quarter.

“It’s a great feeling to get win against a rival, but I’ve got to give all the credit to the defense,” Dalton Hill said. “When we stalled out, the defense was right there.”