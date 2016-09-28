Fifth score gets Titans to sectional

If Lee’s Summit West’s young girls golfers didn’t appreciate the importance of that fifth score before, they certainly do now.

With just one senior and one junior on its varsity team, West wasn’t considered one of the favorites to take one of the two qualifying team spots in Monday’s Class 2 District 7 girls golf tournament at Drumm Hill Farm in Independence. But a difficult day by one of the favorites – Notre Dame de Sion – combined with a solid day for the Titans changed that outlook.

West and Sion finished tied in second place with four-girl totals of 379. The teams’ fifth score was used to break the tie, and West’s Johari Snell (113) was 3 strokes lower than Sion’s Abby McLiney (116).

“I tell my kids every match: don’t ever quit on a hole, because you never know when something like this can happen,” West golf coach Richard Myers said. “When you play team golf every stroke counts. It really does.”

McKenna Rice turned in West’s top score, an 83 that placed her third overall and would have qualified her for next week’s sectional tournament had the Titans not made it as a team. Faith Beaty was right behind her in fourth place with an 85, with Quincy Munsell shooting a 105 and Taylor Starr a 106 for the Titans’ other two scores.

But the deciding round would belong to Snell, who is the Titans’ lone senior.

“We’re getting a little bit better every day and starting to play for each other a little bit, so it’s a good thing,” Myers said. “Next year we could be even better.”

But this year isn’t over yet for the Titans. They will join Blue Springs, the team champion with a 344, as one of the two teams and top 15 individuals not on those teams to move on to the Class 2 sectional at Paradise Pointe on Smithville Lake. Lee’s Summit’s Skylar Brunk will also be there as she expected to be all along.

Brunk, a three-time state qualifier, began her quest for a fourth Class 2 tournament with a 7-over-par 79 that placed her second overall. Brunk struggled on the front nine, taking a quadruple bogey on No. 5 and a strange bogey on No. 9.

Brunk thought she lost her ball on her second shot but found it after playing another one. She played both balls, getting a bogey with her replacement and a par with her original, but she had to take the bogey.

But with her been there, done that attitude, Brunk was able to overcome those two rough holes and move on. She finished five strokes behind champion Mady Acers of Blue Springs, whose 2-over 74 included a hole in one on the 152-yard par-3 No. 6.

“I remember freshman year I was really nervous because I didn’t know if I would make all district,” Brunk said. “But now I’m kind of a pro at it. I know what to expect and I know what I need to shoot to make the top 15. Going into next week I’m just hoping to shoot another top 10 and go on to state.”

Lee’s Summit, which placed sixth with a 430, had another sectional qualifier in Kate Lindstrom, who placed 14th with a 106. Brianna Combs of Lee’s Summit North placed 10th with a 94 and also qualified. The top two teams and 12 other individuals at sectionals will advance to the Class 2 state tournament Oct. 10-11 at the Columbia Country Club.

SCA ADVANCES THREE: Carlie Queen, Sarah Blumer and Gabrielle Bagunu of Summit Christian Academy qualified for sectionals in the Class 1 District 7 tournament at Shirkey Golf Course in Richmond.

Queen, a senior, shot an 86 and placed fifth to lead the Eagles, who took fourth with a team score of 433. Blumer shot a 103 and Bagunu had a 111 to place among the top-15 non-team qualifiers.

Summit Christian will compete next week in the Class 1 sectional at Paradise Pointe in Smithville.