Titans rally behind backup quarterback

For Lee’s Summit West sophomore quarterback Ben Kobel, Friday night’s game against Park Hill ended like a dream.

Coming in after halftime after starter Cole Taylor left the game from a hard hit, Kobel took the reins of the Titans’ offense and led West to a come-from-behind, 36-29 overtime win at Titans Stadium.

“I was a little nervous,” Kobel said, “but the guys came around and said they got my back, so I was fine.”

Kobel made 13 for 17 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, and found the end zone on a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

“Cole got hit pretty hard, and it’s mild,” said West head coach Vinny Careswell. “We didn’t want to take any chances … Kobel came in a tough situation down, and he’s pretty solid all around. We were really impressed with him in the JV games that he’s played in and in practice. He carried himself well tonight.”

After Park Hill’s Billy Maples connected with Ronnie Bell for a touchdown five minutes into the third quarter, the Trojans took a 26-14 lead.

“The coaches said to just get us back in the game,” Kobel said, “and I knew my teammates had my back, so I felt good out there.”

Kobel led the next drive 80 yards, completing four of his six passes, and running back Phillip Brooks did the rest on the ground, including a 14-yard scamper to the end zone to pull the Titans within 26-21. Brooks finished with 116 yards rushing on 24 carries.

The Titans took a 29-26 lead at the 7:53 mark in the fourth on an 11-yard pass to Mario Goodrich. Kobel punched in the two-point conversion.

“We’ve been tested in almost every game,” Careswell said. “That Blues Springs game was big for us, we lost by a point, but there’s some adversity and a test there. Ray-Pec, we came back and almost won, we were down by a touchdown and almost tied it up. So we’ve been in these situations.

“When Ben came in, we had trust in him, and his teammates, the seniors rallied around him. We’ve got great leadership, so that’s a lot of the reason.”

Then like it had all game, the Titans’ defense held, forcing Park Hill to kick a 46-yard field goal to tie the game 29-29 with 23.3 left on the clock. West forced the Trojans to kick five field goals, including after Park Hill picked off Taylor in the first quarter and started on the Titans’ 12.

Taylor went 6-for-11 for 101 yards in the air and 54 yards and two touchdowns on the ground before exiting the game. His first came on a 33-yard run and dive to paydirt.

West got the ball first in overtime. Kobel converted on fourth-and-1 on a pass to Joseph Shapiro-Scavuzzo, and then took it in himself from a yard out on third down.

“I had never gone under center before,” Kobel said, “so that was a little nerve-racking and thought I was going to fumble it, but my teammates were behind my back, they pushed me in.”

And once again, the defense held, but not without a rocky start to the stand. Isaiah Childs got flagged for being offside, the seventh offside penalty against the Titan defense in the game.

On third-and-3 on the 8, West linebacker Joey Fredrickson stuffed Kolby Heinerickson for a 2-yard loss. Maples, who had thrown for 241 yards in the game going 29-for-39, dropped back to pass on fourth down but then tucked the ball and started to run. He met several Titans near the line of scrimmage and failed to get the first down.

“Coach (Jerod) Kruse had some awesome scheming as far as bringing a safety down and trying to pick up that pass option,” Careswell said. “We knew that (Maples) wasn’t a big-time scrambler. We wanted to keep him contained in the pocket, keep a little pressure on him.”

The Titans, now 4-2 overall and 3-2 in Suburban Gold play, face defending Class 5 state champions Fort Osage, 2-4, at home this coming Friday at 7 p.m.