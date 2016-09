The Summit Lakes Middle School Theatre and Vocal Music Department will present Disney’s “High School Musical, Jr.” at 7 p.m. Oct. 27-28 at the school, 3500 S.W. Windemere Drive.

The play, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, will be produced with the help of 160 cast and crew members at Summit Lakes.

Ticket information will be posted in October at http://slms.lsr7.org.