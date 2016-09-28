Snow plow rodeo preps city employees for winter snow

Snow may be months away, but the people who clear our streets when it hits are already getting ready.

On the east side of the Lee’s Summit Municipal Airport, dump trucks and city pickup trucks outfitted with snow plows peeled across the concrete, weaving around cones and using their plows to knock down metal pins.

The annual snow plow rodeo gave the approximately 70 drivers a chance to re-accustom themselves to driving the rigs before the first snowstorm hits this cold season, said Bruce Taylor, operations manager for the Public Works Operations Division. The rodeo took place during snow week, Sept. 13–16, during which employees were trained at the airport to remove snow and ice.

The difficulty level of driving the rigs, which can be weighed down with about 6 tons of salt, is evident when everyday civilians try their luck behind the wheel. Taylor said TV personalities, city council members and other “celebrities” have tried the course over the years and finish in 10 to 15 minutes.

The Lee’s Summit pros, however, can run it in less than 4 minutes.

“It’s harder than it looks,” said Karen Quackenbush, a staff engineer with the city. “When you think about it, you just have to drive next to the cones, but the next thing you know you’ve knocked over four cones.”

This year, Mayor Randy Rhoads and Councilmen Craig Faith and Robert Binney all drove vehicles with snow plows during this year’s rodeo to get a sense of the difficulty of the job.

“You quickly develop a new appreciation of what our crews are faced with when it is snowing,” Rhoads said by email. “I am thankful for the city employees who are willing to do this thankless job under extremely trying conditions.”

Binney added by email that the different obstacles of the course “really help you get an image of a blowing snow storm, parked vehicles on roadways and the path that the trucks are sent to make, and how focused and intense the work can be.”

Taylor said the most difficult, and most important aspect, of plowing snow is knowing where exactly your front-attached plow is at all times.

That becomes difficult in smaller trucks, as the plow can be obscured from view by the vehicle’s front end.

“We’ve hit a few cars over the years,” Taylor said.

The snow plow rodeo was held in part to prevent just that. On the final day of the week-long event, three finalists competed to see who could complete the course the quickest.

Nick Lightner won in the dump truck category, while Bill McClaskey and Matt Irmer won in the three-quarter ton and one ton categories, respectively.

A seasoned veteran, Kenny Davis, didn’t make it to the finals this year, but that didn’t bother him. With 33 years of experience and a sixth place finish in a metro rodeo — one much larger and thus more competitive than the Lee’s Summit rodeo — Davis has little to prove.

He did have, however, some advice for civilian drivers once the snow hits.

“As we add more salt (to the trucks), that makes it more difficult to stop, and we’re on a slick surface already,” Davis said. So giving the plow trucks more room and refraining from hitting the brakes while in front of a truck makes Davis’ and other drivers’ jobs easier.

“We don’t like throwing salt on people’s cars, but people like to get up tight behind us and there’s no way to prevent it if they’re there,” Davis said.