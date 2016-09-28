Sculpture at school honors students who died

A glass porthole allows the viewer to see through all of them, connecting in spirit with the light and promise of each student.

Their three lives stand independently, yet are together as one in memory.

Textured, strong and multilayered, this sculpture reflects the impact these three students had on Lee’s Summit High School and our community.

The beautiful lives of Brandt, Emma and Jonas are represented in this memorial sculpture.

The inscription on a sign next to the sculpture reads:

On Sept. 17, a metal sculpture was erected at Lee’s Summit High School. In that piece, installed by Lee’s Summit artist Dave Eames, are three metal plates, each embedded with a glass porthole.

Those plates, with their jagged tops, represent Emma Aronson, Brandt Beauchamp and Jonas Borchert.

The sculpture, tucked in a courtyard northwest of the Bernard C. Campbell Performing Arts Center, is a memorial to those who died before graduating with their Class of 2016. The memorial also will include names of students from past years who died before graduation, reaching back to the school’s founding in the late 1800s.

“We talked about the three students, what we knew about them and how we thought we’d like people to see them in the future,” said Caroline Jackson, class vice-president. “Our class was struck by so much tragedy.”

The glass portholes were symbolic of spiritual connections with classmates, she said.

She said adding the other names will give meaning to the memorial for other classes and give new students a chance to reflect on their futures.

The sculpture is a gift from the Class of 2016, continuing a tradition where the senior classes offer a gift to the school.

Past gifts have included banners and logos for the field house score board, said Principal John Faulkenberry.

He said in their junior year, student leaders were considering what to do with money from a T- shirt sale when he proposed the memorial. Working with Eames, the students decided on the design. They also decided that the memorial should represent all the former students who had died too young.

Students Darrin Cottini, Ali Dowlatshahi and Dawson Sims scoured records, using the archives of the Historical Society of Lee’s Summit to find those names.

“Some of that work was difficult, but they did a tremendous job,” Faulkenberry said.

Eames said the concept was to represent the three lives in the three steel sections of the piece. Each steel plate is different in shape and size, representing their individuality.

“However, they are all anchored together in a single form, showcasing the unity of school and community. I wanted to connect all three pieces with the glass porthole,” Eames said. “The idea is that we can view their lives, symbolically, through the glass windows.”

He said light refracts at different angles in different seasons, again symbolizing the changes and growth of each of their lives.

The school plans to have a dedication service for the memorial later this year, inviting the parents.

Peggy Beauchamp, mother of Brandt, said it was a wonderful thing the school has done to help students remember their classmates.

The other parents feel the same.

“We are grateful that our daughter’s memory, along with Jonas and Brandt, will live forever at Lee’s Summit High School,” said Laura Aronson, Emma’s mother. She said to have a sculpture in her memory touches their hearts.

Kristin Nolte, Jonas’ mother, said that watching the students at Lee’s Summit High School support Jonas as he struggled through three years of cancer, with many right by his side during his final moments of life, showed her first-hand how many loving and conscientious people are being shaped by the school system.

“Jonas was fortunate to call these amazing kids his friends, and we are forever grateful,” Nolte said. “This memorial is as much about all those kids as it about the kids who have passed away.”