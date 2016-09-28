Lee’s Summit area produces 6 National Merit semifinalists

At least six students from the Lee’s Summit area are semifinalists in the National Merit scholarship competition. They are Paige Maxwell, from Lee’s Summit High School; Stacey Edmonsond, from Lee’s Summit North High School; Simone Jacoby, Marie Reuss and Jacob Schnitzlein, from Lee’s Summit West High School; and Sam Chinnery, from Summit Christian Academy.

They can now compete for about 7,500 National Merit Scholarship Awards to be offered next spring.

Maxwell is the daughter of Dale Maxwell and Laura Maxwell. She participates in robotics, student senate, Tiger Smart, Tiger mentoring, Lee’s Summit CARES Youth Advisory Board and soccer. She is a candidate for an International Baccalaureate diploma.

Edmonsond is the daughter of Steve Edmonsond and Brenda Edmonsond. She participates in math club, National Honor Society, robotics, science knowledge bowl, National German Honor Society, medical club, German club and medical explorers. She is a co-founder of Young Aspiring Student Scientists and is an International Baccalaureate diploma candidate. She also scored a perfect 36 on the ACT.

Jacoby, the daughter of Michael R.K. Jacoby and Rayma Vinyard Jacoby, participates in speech and debate, the Gay-Straight Alliance, National Honor Society, book club and Anime Club.

Reuss is the daughter of Janet Reuss and John Reuss. She participates in National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, cross country, track and Earth Club.

Schnitzlein, the son of Fay Schnitzlein and Rex Schnitzlein, is active in robotics, scholar bowl, Missouri Math League and chess club. He is a student mentor-FTC robotics team and mentor to elementary FLL robotics teams.

Chinnery, the son of Ronald and Cynthia Chinnery, has attended Summit Christian Academy since kindergarten. In addition to his academic prowess, he is a musician who plays electric guitar in SCA’s chapel worship band. He also is an excellent pianist and is proficient in the electric bass and drums.