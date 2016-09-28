Restaurants raise funds to help search for Jessica Runions

Lee’s Summit downtown restaurateurs almost overnight pulled together a fundraiser, contributing more than $6,000 to help keep momentum for the search for a Raymore woman who disappeared earlier this month.

Most of the restaurants downtown pledged to give 1 percent of their take on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday last week to help the family of Jessica Runions continue their search for her.

Runions, 21, disappeared Sept. 8. Her car was discovered burned in south Kansas City. Runions was last seen leaving a gathering of friends with Kylr Yust, a man with a criminal history. Yust, who was questioned in the 2007 disappearance of his girlfriend, Kara Kopetsky, was arrested on a charge of “knowingly burning” Runions’ vehicle.

Pat Maloney, owner of Main Slice Pizza, said he knew the Runions family. His father Tim Maloney and her grandfather Mike Runions are good friends.

“I thought if there was anything I could do to help, I’d love to,” Maloney said. He said the money could go to hiring a private investigator, offering a reward, or other means to spread the word and move forward locating Jessica Runions.

“The family just wants to bring her home,” Maloney said.

The Journal was unable to get comments from the Runions family.

Maloney said that on Sept. 17, he reached out to the owner of two other downtown restaurants, Justin Bliefnick, owner of Stuey McBrews Tavern and Tables and Frankie Fairlane’s Fast(ish) Food. By Monday morning, several other restaurants were on board, including Llywelyn’s Pub, Neighborhood Café, Grain & Taps, The Red Door Wine Store, the Cookie Jar and The Peanut.

Many of the restaurant owners have either worked together or for each other in the trade, Maloney said, creating a spirit of cooperation.

During the fundraiser, several patrons said they’d wanted to try a downtown restaurant and thought it would be a good opportunity because it was also helping a good cause, Maloney said. “We had overwhelming support,” he said.

To donate go to www.gofundme.com/jessicarunions