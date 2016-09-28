Teen rock ‘n’ rollers highlight Oktoberfest

On the first night of Oktoberfest, four teens on the main stage captured the attention of hundreds in the audience, most of whom were two- and three-times the musicians’ age.

As the young rock ‘n’ roll band, Metal Roach, was belting Black Sabbath, Metallica and original songs, the lead singer’s father bobbed his head to the music.

The annual Oktoberfest event is organized by the Lee’s Summit Chamber of Commerce, which estimated 60,000 people attended the festivities over the weekend. Rain on Sunday, which canceled the final day of the carnival, likely curtailed attendance numbers, but the young performers of Metal Roach made the first two nights memorable with their performances.

The band is comprised of lead singer Zoe Rohrs, 19, and three 15-year-olds: Miles James on guitar, Maxwell James on drums and Casey Graves on bass. Miles and Maxwell are twins.

The three boys met Rohrs at School of Rock. Their first ever performance together was a fitting cover of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

“What I love most about being in Metal Roach is being onstage with my best friends,” Rohrs said.

The musicians are making their parents proud.

“It’s great that she plays our music from when I was growing up,” said Rohrs’ father, Ken Rohrs. “It’s great she appreciates it even though she’s so young.”

Robin James, Miles and Maxwell’s father, said the band has played about 10 shows after forming several months ago.

“They take it really seriously and you can tell how hard they work,” James said. “They’re beyond their years performance-wise.”

Metal Roach’s next performance is Oct. 7 at Aftershock in Merriam, Kan. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.