Dog lover rescues forgotten canines from puppy mills

Becky Fenske rescues dogs who have been treated less like pets than as commodities.

At puppy mills, rooms are full of dogs in stacked cages whose sole purpose is to breed. At mills, dogs are often euthanized after their use ends, Fenske said.

Some of the dogs Fenske has rescued come to her unsure of how to navigate stairs, ramps and even grass. One came with splayed toes and sores on its paws from standing most of its life on the metal wires of a cage.

So Fenske formed the nonprofit Missouri Puppy Mill Rescue in Belton with the goal of rescuing dogs from the mills, rehabilitating them and eventually adopting them out to a loving family. That takes time, so she converted the first floor of her home to a sort of rehab clinic for dogs never trained on how to be pets.

“These dogs have a lot of issues that normal dogs don’t have,” Fenske said.

Rewiring the rescue dogs’ minds can take as long as six months. To start, Fenske or one of her volunteers simply sits on the floor next to a dog’s cage, teaching it to enjoy a human’s presence rather than fear it.

Fenske now has five rescues she is rehabilitating, and she expects them to be ready for adoption by late October. Luna, a 6-year-old Japanese Chin, is one of them. On a recent day, Luna, tongue lolling, walked timidly in Fenske’s front yard. Each step seemed taken reluctantly.

“Some of these dogs are literally shut down,” Fenske said.

She also has six of her own dogs, and she said they also play a critical a role in rehabilitating the rescues.

“They help my rescue dogs learn how to be a dog again,” Fenske said. “They teach them how to play, how to walk in a pack, down a ramp or down stairs. They teach them how to smell.”

Fenske stressed that not all dog breeders neglect their canines, but the more egregious puppy mills institute deplorable conditions. Fenske has been inside one such mill in Arkansas. Inside a room of stacked cages, she saw about 100 dogs with matted hair.

“The stench was terrible because the urine and feces is not cleaned up,” she said.

Fenske said a large percentage of dogs found in pet stores can be traced to puppy mills.

The Humane Society of the United States produces an annual report called The Horrible Hundred that ranks each state by the number of puppy mills discovered within its borders.

In 2016, Missouri had the most problem dealers for the fourth year in a row, with 30.

While the Humane Society offers advice to citizens for helping to detect puppy mills, Fenske said the internet has helped business for dealers.

“They can put up a website that looks absolutely fantastic, and you think you’re just buying from someone out of their house,” Fenske said.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture launched Operation Bark Alert in 2009 in an effort to regulate unlicensed dog breeders. Those who suspect a property is housing a puppy mill can report the address to the department, which will then send out an animal care inspector to visit the site in question.

Since Fenske founded Missouri Puppy Mill Rescue in June, two dogs that she rehabilitated were adopted, and she suspects most of the five she’s currently rehabilitating will be adopted quickly, when they’re ready.

“Seeing a dog going from totally shut down to being a vital part of a family is the ultimate joy for me,” she said.

Halloween fund-raiser

What: A Halloween-themed fundraiser. Dog owners are encouraged to dress their dogs in costume for a costume party. Jose Pepper’s Mexican restaurant will make “doggie tacos” for their furry guests

Where: Jose Pepper’s, 1100 E. North Ave., Belton

When: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 24. A dog costume contest begins at 7 p.m.

Proceeds: Ten percent of attendants’ bills at the restaurant will go toward Fenske’s nonprofit.

To contact the Missouri Puppy Mill Rescue, call 816-401-0707.