Mixed martial artist seeks redemption on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’

The premiere of the 24th season of “The Ultimate Fighter” was Aug. 31. Elliott’s first fight is set to air during the Oct. 12 episode on Fox Sports 1. The episode begins at 9 p.m.

About a year and a half ago, around the time his daughter was born, Timothy Elliott was cut from the Ultimate Fighting Championship — the Big Leagues of mixed martial arts.

Elliott, who trains in Lee’s Summit, won two of his first three UFC bouts, but three straight losses led the well-known — and lucrative — promotion company to cut ties with the Wichita native.

Since then he hasn’t lost a fight, and he points to the birth of his daughter, Sterling, as the source of his success.

“I was thinking maybe I couldn’t make a career out of fighting,” Elliott said. “Then the baby came, and I was having fun again and starting fresh. ... I had some time off and stopped beating myself up so much.”

Last summer he beat Iliarde Santos in the inaugural Titan FC flyweight championship. And this summer, he earned one of 16 spots on “The Ultimate Fighter,” which is produced in part by UFC.

Only champions of the fighters’ respective organizations were chosen as contestants, and Elliott was ranked as the third best fighter before this 24th season of the show began.

The winner of the single-elimination tournament will be rewarded with a match against Demetrious Johnson, the current flyweight champ of UFC.

To get to Johnson, Elliott had to win four fights over the course of the summer, when “The Ultimate Fighter” was taped.

Elliott couldn’t reveal how he did or even how many fights he had, but he said he believes he could beat Johnson, if he faces him.

“Johnson right now is pound-for-pound the best fighter in the world,” Elliott said. “I don’t think I’m as good of an athlete, or as fast, or as strong, or as smart, but I have something guys he’s fought in the past don’t — awkward movement. And I’m tougher than him.”

Elliott moved to the area about five years ago to train at Glory MMA & Fitness, located at 825 NW Commerce Drive. He was drawn to the gym because it was the only one that encouraged him to pursue his unorthodox style.

Training partners also call Elliott “awkward.” He fights with his hands down and invents new moves, sometimes mid-fight.

One partner, Gaston Reyno, who began fighting at the age of 7 in his home country of Uruguay, praised Elliott for his unpredictability.

“He always brings something different,” Reyno said. “Every time he sees something he likes, he goes and throws it. He’s not afraid.”

Elliott said his unorthodox style is a training advantage over his opponents, specifically Johnson.

“Guys I’m fighting can’t bring in anybody that mimics what I do (to train with),” Elliott said. “I do things so that guys don’t know what to expect.”

Reyno recalled with untempered awe an imaginative move that Elliott executed in a fight again Zach Makovsky in February 2015, when Makovsky had a hold on Elliott from behind.

Makovsky was on him like a backpack, Reyno said. “Instead of doing what we do, (Elliott) jumped and fell on his back.”

Reyno, who was in Elliott’s corner that night, said the arena went wild for the unconventional take down with the legs rather than arms.

“He’s like a superhero,” Reyno said.

During a recent training session, at Glory MMA, Elliott was never still. His compact frame jittered across the mat, his hands inexhaustibly shadow boxing as everyone else stood idle, listening to the gym’s head coach, James Krause, discuss technique.

As Elliott worked on combination techniques with Reyno, the flyweight bobbed from foot to foot on the mat at perhaps three times the rate of his partner.

“He’s always dancing,” Reyno said, drawing first a comparison to Muhammad Ali and then to the contemporary MMA’er Dominick Cruz, whom Elliott has trained with.

Elliott’s father, Jon Elliott, watched his son trade jabs and haymakers with Reyno.

If his son won four fights on “The Ultimate Fighter,” he’ll have a chance to watch him fight Johnson Dec. 3 in Las Vegas.

“I’ve seen what his hard work has done in the past,” Jon Elliott said. “I believe he can beat anybody.”