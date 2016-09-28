School board approves nominal property tax increase

The Lee’s Summit Board of Education approved a slight property tax rate increase to offset a decrease in property valuation and to capitalize on an increase of new construction in the city.

The board voted to raise the rate by 1.44 cents to $5.9957 per $100 of assessed value at its Sept. 22 regular meeting. The new rate is a .02 percent increase over the current rate.

The new rate represents an increase of less than $6 for a home whose market value is $200,000. The average home in Lee’s Summit is valued at about $190,000.

Board member Terri Harmon said the raise was made to ensure consistent levels of funding in 2017.

“This is about maintaining the quality and level of spending that we have from our tax source,” Harmon said.

Judy Hedrick, assistant superintendent for business services, said that without the increase, the district would see an increase in revenue of about $3.4 million, if assessed value projections held true.

However, because of the nature of the district’s funding formula, without the levy increase the district would have been unable to collect about $400,000 from new construction in 2016.

Since 2006, the property tax rate has increased by 1.76 percent.

Health insurance premium costs to decrease slightly for employees

District employees who pay out-of-pocket costs will see a decrease in premiums of 1 to 2 percent next year, depending on an employee’s plan and level of coverage.

Deductibles will remain the same.

Jeff Miller, associate superintendent of human resources, made the announcement last week.

The board approved extending the district’s plan with Blue Cross and Blue Shield. The 2017 plan represents no increase to the district compared to the 2016 plan.

Representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield met with district staff to share additional benefits that will be available to employees next year. The benefits include an option to contact a doctor online for a virtual consultation. The “telehealth” option will be available 24/7 for employees.

Educational sessions are scheduled for early November for employees and retirees looking to learn more about the plan’s options ahead of open enrollment.

Board seeking to broadcast meetings

During a work session before its Sept. 22 regular meeting, the school board directed staff to solicit bids for video equipment to record meetings.

The board is seeking to record its regular meetings and will consider bids that will allow for streaming the meetings live, according to Janice Phelan, executive director of communications.

Even if the board does not choose to purchase technology that allows streaming, it will likely implement video recordings that can be viewed after meetings, Phelan said.