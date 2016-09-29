A prism of remembrance for fallen classmates

As the years go by and class reunion attendance dwindles little by little, when we hear of someone we remember, beyond the yearbook photo, has died, we always take note, pause and reminisce.

Days, years and decades after we graduate, it is to be expected we will get those calls, read those obituaries and see the memorials on social media.

What’s unexpected, though, is when our classmates die before graduation.

When those spring days turn longer and warmer, the seniors are trying on caps and gowns and preparing for their future, we shouldn’t be thinking of classmates taken far too soon.

For the Lee’s Summit High School Class of 2016, however, that was the grim truth.

Emma Aronson, Brandt Beauchamp and Jonas Borchert all missed their Tiger graduation. Jonas died in the fall of 2014, Brandt in the spring of 2015 and Emma over the summer of 2015.

“No school wants to be there, but that was our reality,” LSHS principal John Faulkenberry said.

Having taken such a hit to this particular class, students, administrators and community partners began to discuss just how they could remember their fellow Tigers that fell short of graduation. Classmates that were every bit of a part of the Class of 2016 as those that walked the stage and now have a diploma.

So last fall, Faulkenberry invited his senior class officers in to discuss making a gift for the class a memorial garden for Emma, Brandt and Jonas.

Cue the community involvement as the class officers and Faulkenberry sat down with local artist Dave Eames, owner of Fossil Forge Design, to talk about not just memorializing their classmates, but to truly understand who they were and what they meant to the class.

The result: Prism, a memorial sculpture that represents the lives of Emma, Brandt and Jonas.

Three lives lost remembered in the three steel plates. And each standing on its own with the unique ability to view a window through all three. And fortunately an artist like Dave Eames has the uncanny ability to show individuality of each student and visualize their story through this sculpture.

The class gift was unveiled at graduation and a dedication ceremony is planned for this fall.

On the heels of this project, the challenge was then extended further to produce and display a name plate for any child in Lee’s Summit history that has passed away while they were attending Tiger High. Then seniors Darrin Cottini, Ali Dowlatshahi, Dawson Sims took on the monumental task of finding those Lee’s Summit High students, going back more than 100 years, that passed away before their graduation.

It’s a noble project that will be memorialized in the future with a nameplate near Prism, which now sits between the “B” building and the fieldhouse.

Take a minute and visit Prism, think about these young lives and the lives of those from your own class that have gone before each of us.

For Emma, Brandt and Jonas, that simple gesture may mean the world. Because they – and many before them – may not have joined their classmates’ graduation, but they are certainly and forever remembered on the grounds of Tiger High.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.