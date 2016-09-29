Broncos honored with All-Sports Trophy

Mike McGurk knew that Lee’s Summit North had had its share of athletic success last season. More than he remembered, as it turned out.

And that’s why McGurk, who has been North’s Athletics and Activities Director since 2013, said he was caught off-guard when his school was recently named the 2015-16 winner of the Suburban Gold Conference All-Sports Trophy.

“We weren’t really keeping track,” McGurk said. “It just got away from us.”

The All-Sports Trophy is awarded to the school averaging the highest standings in all 19 male and female sports contested in the Gold Conference. The schools get a point total based on their place in each sport.

North last year won conference championships in four sports: boys swimming, girls basketball, baseball and boys golf. Along with a second-place finish in softball, the Broncos also took third in five other sports and fourth in four more.

“We didn’t have a lot of dominant performances, but we seemed pretty consistent with our teams last year,” McGurk said.

McGurk said the award provides a good reflection of North’s overall athletic program, where all the coaches and athletes are encouraged to work together as one. The teams and coaches are combining efforts in several areas, such as holding one summer conditioning program for all sports.

“I think it’s a testament to our kids working hard and our coaches working together for the benefit of our entire athletic program,” McGurk said. “You usually don’t think of North as ‘that school,’ but we had a pretty good year and we’re starting off this year well, too.”

This marks the eighth time North has received the All-Sports Trophy. The Broncos also won it in 1995-96, 1998-99, 1999-2000, 2000-01, 2005-06, 2008-09 and 2011-12.