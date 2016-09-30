Prison sentence in oxycodone fraud case

A Lee’s Summit woman was sentenced this week to seven years in federal prison without parole for her role in a conspiracy to obtain fraudulent prescriptions of oxycodone pills.

Amy M. Alley, 31, of Lee’s Summit, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to seven years in federal prison without parole, according to the office of Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

According to court documents Alley was involved in a large scale, wide ranging drug conspiracy to obtain oxycodone by way of fraud, then use or sell those fraudulently-obtained pills to further support their drug habits. Conspirators used stolen prescription pads, stolen identifications and fraudulently created prescriptions to obtain the oxycodone from area pharmacies. A number of fraud “script” ledgers were recovered in this case that showed Alley and her co-conspirators had fraudulently passed and attempted to pass hundreds of fraud prescriptions and obtained approximately 30,155 pills before their arrests.

Alley’s twin sister and co-defendant Amanda F. Alley, 31, of Lee’s Summit, pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy on June 3, 2016, and awaits sentencing. Co-defendant Heather J. Martinez, 28, of Kansas City, Mo., pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy and was sentenced to seven years in federal prison without parole.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph M. Marquez. It was investigated by the Independence, Mo., Police Department.