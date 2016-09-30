Recent run has Eagles encouraged

Saying the Summit Christian Academy soccer season got off to a bad start would be putting it mildly.

A coaching change just weeks before the first practice. A suddenly depleted roster. Players who had never really played much together.

“We looked really rough,” SCA coach John Gray said.

Rough, as in an 0-6 start.

But much has changed since that less than stellar beginning. Summit Christian is still under .500 at 6-11-1, but a recent 5-0 run that included wins over Class 3 and Class 4 schools has Gray and his players believing the team is now heading in the right direction.

“We just started clicking together,” SCA goalkeeper Keegan Glade said. “We finally were able to play together as a team and lift each other up. It was definitely a rough start to the season losing six in a row. But once we hopped back on that train it was just like it was all natural.”

The clicking started, according to Gray, when the Eagles won at Crossroads Conference rival Maranatha Academy 2-1 on Sept. 13. It was the Eagles’ second win of the season, and it came on a goal from Eddie Banks-Johnson Jr. in the final minute.

“That was kind of our turning point,” Gray said.

From there SCA went on to beat Class 3 Maryville 3-0 and Class 4 Raytown 3-1 in the KC Showcase tournament at Belton, and followed those wins with 1-0 victories over Northland Christian and Heartland Christian.

Glade, after giving up only two goals over five games, was selected the National Soccer Coaches Association of America/Max Preps Missouri player of the week.

Glade, a senior, was a constant strength as the Eagles struggled to put the rest of their pieces together. He has 214 saves in the Eagles’ 18 games, an average of 11.9 saves a game. He had 16 saves in an 0-0 tie with Carl Junction at a tournament last weekend in Camdenton.

“There are games Keegan just saves us all the way through,” Gray said. “You don’t look at him as the real strong type kid, but boy, he has the good instincts at that goal.”

Gray of course would rather not see his goalie face so many shots, but Glade says he doesn’t mind keeping busy in the net.

“I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to have a lot of action back there,” Glade said. “It’s not really often when you’re a goalie and you get 20-ish saves a game. It’s a lot of fun to have action back there because typically, you’re just back there waiting for something to come.”

Gray had to wait for the Eagles to get comfortable playing together and for him to find the best spots for them on the field. While Glade is still seeing a lot of shots, Gray said the defense has improved since he moved freshman Jacob Stillwell from forward to fullback and added Sean Park to the midfield. Park, a South Korean exchange student, wasn’t eligible for the first part of the season.

“That’s been a big addition, moving Jacob back and then having Sean come in,” Gray said. “Now we can get Eddie more involved in the attack instead of him having to stay back so much.”

Banks-Johnson Jr. has become involved enough to tally nine goals and six assists, and his goal total is second on the team to Isaiah Vigliano’s 12. Aaron Long has seven assists and the Eagles have seven players who have scored at least one goal.

“We’re starting to work together more as a team,” Banks-Johnson Jr. said. “We’ve improved a lot.”

The Eagles may be improved, but they are still struggling against bigger teams even after their recent run. That Camdenton tournament also included a 4-0 loss to the host team and a 10-0 ripping by Boonville. Two days after playing three games in 24 hours in unseasonable heat, they lost at home to Class 3 Van Horn 5-0 for their second conference loss of the season.

“That weekend took a lot out of our kids,” Gray said.

Gray points out that SCA is a small Class 2 team in soccer, having just moved up from Class 1 last season. And against teams their own size, the Eagle have been more competitive, especially after their rough start.

“Against teams our size, we’re 6-6-1,” Gray said. “But you take the first three games out of there were we didn’t know how to play together we’re 6-3-1. I think we’ve really turned things around but this sure is a bad loss for us.”

Not bad enough, however, to have the Eagles question where the rest of the season might be headed.

“I say we could have a chance at state,” Banks-Johnson Jr. said.