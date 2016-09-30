Titans make quick work of district final

Lee’s Summit West girls tennis coach Todd Wilson ordered in some pizza, expecting a long late afternoon heading into the early evening for his Titans against Notre Dame de Sion in the Class 2 District 13 team final.

That pizza probably hadn’t gone cold before Wilson was happily proven wrong.

In just a little over two hours’ time, West wrapped up a 5-1 victory over Sion Wednesday on the Titans’ courts, beating the same team that had knocked them out at this level three of the last four years. That in itself was worth a little pizza and a celebration.

“You kind of plan for a close match every time you take on Sion,” Wilson said. “They’ve got a great team. We just came out and played great tennis tonight. To come out here and win decidedly … I’m extremely proud of the team.”

Last year’ district final against Sion did go well into the dusk, with Sion prevailing 5-4. Sion, which had won four straight district titles, beat West 5-3 in the 2013 district final; blitzed them 5-0 in 2012.

But this time the Titans were able to combine their depth, and a successful start in doubles, to take control. Wilson said the big swing match was in No. 2 doubles, where Pranathi Gannavaram and Megan Demo went back and forth with Sion’s Lanie Jones and Zoe Trouve. Gannavaram and Demo prevailed 9-8 after taking the tiebreaker 7-1, and the Titans had a 2-1 lead after Gillian Evans and Jana Munsell won the No. 3 doubles match 8-4.

“When we went up 2-1 after doubles, we got a little momentum going,” Wilson said.

That momentum carried into Demo’s match in No. 3 singles, where she dominated Jones 6-1, 6-0. Kennedy Cross downed Kylie Myrich 6-0, 6-0 in No. 6 singles and Gillian Evans clinched the dual with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Kathryn Byers.

“We knew they had a good team, especially at the top of the lineup,” Wilson said. “We felt like we had an advantage at the middle and the bottom of the lineup and it showed tonight. Our middle girls and our bottom girls they played like champions and came out on top.”

Evans victory came before West senior Kelen Caskey and Sion’s Margo Gerke could finish their No. 1 singles match. Caskey lost the first set 7-6 after a 7-6 tiebreaker and trailed 2-1 in the second set when the dual ended.

“This last time was the closest we had ever played,” Caskey said. “It kind of (stinks) that we had to stop.”

Wilson was not only pleased with how close Caskey fought Gerke, a Class 2 state quarterfinalist last season, but also with the way she rebounded after she and Sarah Duong lost to Gerke and Catherine Henne 8-0 in No. 1 doubles.

“Margo Gerke last year on this date beat Kelen 6-0, 6-0,” Wilson said. “Today, it was a different story. If she was allowed to finish that match she may have just pulled that one off.”

West, which finished the regular season as Suburban Gold Conference team champions, reached the district final by beating Lee’s Summit 5-0 in Tuesday’s semifinals. Now 15-4 for the year, the Titans will meet Blue Springs Oct. 8 in a sectional match and play in the quarterfinals that same day if they win. The district singles and doubles tournaments will take place today at Lee’s Summit North.

But on Wednesday, the Titans just wanted to celebrate their first district team title since 2010. And their first time getting past Sion.

“Like I told the girls, not only am I proud of them for what they did, but this win is also felt by all of the members of the Titan tennis family,” Wilson said. “Over the years we’ve had some very strong teams, but for whatever reason we had never beaten Sion.”