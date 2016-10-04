Village at View High gets commission backing

Land once home to a herd of longhorn cattle is proposed to become a $225 million development in west Lee’s Summit, including apartments, restaurants, shops, offices and a retirement community.

The Village at View High, a conceptual plan for about 74 acres at the northeast corner of View High Drive and Third Street, was endorsed by the Lee’s Summit Planning Commission earlier this week.

The commission voted 6-0 on Sept. 27, after a public hearing, to recommend that the City Council approve rezoning the land from single-family residences to a planned mixed development. A public hearing and vote is scheduled for the City Council later this month.

John Bondon, president of Parrot Properties in Kansas City and a longtime Lee’s Summit resident, is behind the project, along with a team of engineers, architects and consultants.

“I love the city of Lee’s Summit,” Bondon said in a news release, adding that he hopes to bring shopping, apartment living and retail and restaurant choices to an underserved area.

Near the project is the Fred Arbanas Golf Course, Longview Lake and the Frank White Jr. Softball Complex. It is immediately north of the New Longview subdivision and west of Winterset Valley.

The council is expected to initially decide on the zoning and a preliminary development plan for construction of 312 apartments at the northwest end of the property.

That portion of the project is led by Jim Thomas, a Lee’s Summit native who now lives in Indianapolis. Thomas’ company has developed several notable apartment complexes in the area. They include the Summit Ridge Apartments in Lee’s Summit, Residences at Prairiefire in Overland Park and Apex in Quality Hill, downtown Kansas City.

The apartments in the Village at View High would be similar to the luxury Johnson County products, Thomas said, with rents from about $1,000 a month for a one-bedroom unit to $1,700 for three bedrooms. Buildings could be as high as three stories, include garages, and have a color palate reminiscent of the Longview Mansion, he said.

The retail district and senior housing layouts are conceptual only, and would require additional hearings at the Planning Commission and additional approvals by the council.

The 13-acre retirement community would include independent and assisted living and a memory care unit. The commercial area is expected to have about 250,000 square feet of retail and 100,000 square feet of office spaces.

About three dozen residents of the Winterset Valley subdivision, east of the proposed development, said they aren’t opposed to the project if adjustments are made to the plan. But they are unhappy with the designs offered closest to their neighborhood.

A proposed route for a road through the project would run past backyards of houses on Roosevelt Ridge in Winterset. Critics said a car traveling 30 mph that goes off the street could plow into those yards or a house.

“My big concern is the road,” said Denny Sondgeroth. “It is less than half a second from my yard and where my grandchildren play. It’s a very dangerous thing.”

Residents said they want a better transition between their neighborhood and the development.

They’d prefer no connecting road into Winterset Valley. They also want height restrictions on commercial buildings or the senior housing within 200 feet of the houses on Roosevelt Ridge, along with green space with dense landscaping and a walking trail to separate the two subdivisions.

Opponents also contend the change in zoning is an unexpected switch. Several said they would not have bought there if they’d known about the proposed development.

The developer is offering a berm and high fence as a buffer.

Matt Schlicht of Engineering Solutions, representing the Village at View High, said the developer is open to adjusting plans near the neighborhood.

The first phase, which could get approval for construction, includes only the apartments on the northwest, he said.

David Gale, developer of Winterset, is also negotiating with the Village developers for the connecting road and plans for where the subdivisions meet.

“We’re on the right path,” Gale said. “We have solutions for this project.