Scholarship established in Jordan Swearngin’s name

Jordan Swearngin, a Lee’s Summit woman, will be remembered through a scholarship at Missouri Western State University.

She was daughter of Nick and Jennie Swearngin. Jordan Swearngin, 22, played a continual supporting role in their former Head Shave for Hope House, a long-running fundraiser established by her parents to help the domestic violence shelter. The physical education major was in her senior year when she died on Sept. 6, 2015. At the university’s commencement in May, her parents accepted a posthumous bachelor’s degree on her behalf.

The first Jordan Swearngin Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Blair Griffin, a junior nursing major who worked with Swearngin at Cabana Ice Cream in St. Joseph. The $1,000 scholarship was established by Cabana owner Scott Burns.

Swearngin’s family would like to establish an endowment to continue the scholarship. To contribute, send donations to the Missouri Western State University Foundation; 4525 Downs Drive; St. Joseph, MO 64507. Specify the donation is for the Jordan Swearngin Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Nick Swearngin said his daughter wanted to do cardiac rehabilitation.

“We are so thankful for Scott Burns wanting to honor Jordan with the start of this scholarship. Jordan absolutely loved working at Cabana with all of the girls,” Nick Swearngin said. “And she always talked about how great they treated her there.”

He said the girls donated their tips to add to the scholarship fund.