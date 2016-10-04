Parade of homes underway

Those in the market for a new home, or even those who just like to snoop, will have plenty to take in during the 2016 Fall Parade of Homes, which started XX and continues to run through Oct. 9. Lee’s Summit has 29 homes on the Parade, which presents a free open house of dozens of homes in the Kansas City area.

The parade includes townhomes, villas and single-family houses in a variety of floor plans with the latest design trends such as floating staircases, recycled rustic beams and outdoor living spaces.

Presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, there will be 318 homes by 96 builders, open daily 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Home prices range from $182,500 to $1.6 million. Free guide books are available at the HBA office at Intersate 470 and Holmes Road in Kansas City and at participating houses. In addition, an online home search is available at www.kchba.org/kc-parade-of-homes/fall/.