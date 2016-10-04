Apartments proposed in south part of city

Lee’s Summit’s Planning Commission recommended rezoning to allow construction of apartments near Missouri 150 and Missouri 291 in the south part of the city.

The 11-acre Residences at Echelon would be at the northwest corner of Missouri 150 and Hollywood Drive, nestled between Summit Lakes Middle School and a Wal-Mart that is under construction.

The commissioners briefly discussed the frequent use of planned mixed development zoning in the area, after a representative of the Raintree Lakes Property Owners Association said it opposed the rezoning.

“The only reason we’re rezoning it (planned mixed development) is to get around the M-150 requirements,” said Paul Landes.

He said the homeowners association was asking for a delay in approving the projects until the traffic impact of the Wal-Mart was known. Association members also objected to part of the plan for handling storm water runoff, which could add to silt in the lake.

The density of the project is about 21 units per acre, and the standard in the corridor is 12 units.

The application for developers Summit Custom Homes was initially for 24 acres, including a bank and a church, but the footprint was dropped by the commission to include only the area of the apartments.

A planned-mixed development zoning designation gives a developer broader opportunity for mixing commercial and residential uses, as well as looser restrictions. However it requires specific approvals by the City Council.

Christine Bushyhead, attorney for the project, and city staff said the zoning was appropriate because of the infill nature of the development.

The apartments are described as 243 units, three or four stories, with masonry construction on all sides. Amenities include walking trails, green space, LED lighting and other steps to meet the “green” requirements of the Missouri 150 Corridor overlay in the city’s zoning codes.

Planning Commission Chairman Jason Norbury rebuked the homeowners association, saying it opposes every development offered in the corridor. He said he’d like to see the group offer ideas of what it would like to see come to the area.

He also said that he thought the city is too often relying on the planned-mixed development zoning in the area. The project next will have a public hearing and vote at the Lee’s Summit City Council.