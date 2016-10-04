Magazine names city among best places to live

No wonder Lee’s Summit is one of the happiest places to live.

Along with being discovered by Zippia as one of the happiest Midwest cities, Money Magazine recently listed it in Best Places to Live 2016. Lee’s Summit ranked at No. 43 in the top 50 small cities. It’s shown up on Money’s lists several times, including in 2014, but bounces around in the annual standings. For example, it ranked at number 27 in 2010 and 79 in 2008.

Christine Bushyhead, chairwoman of the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council, said that consistently showing up in the rankings indicates Lee’s Summit is solidly a good community for businesses and residents. She said as the city tries to gain the spotlight with large companies looking for a central location, such lists help the city get noticed by executives on the coasts.

“It’s always great to be recognized for the community you are,” Bushyhead said.

The magazine says it compiles its list by analyzing 60 key factors, including taxes, education, healthcare, employment and more.

Money said this about Lee’s Summit:

“This Kansas City suburb is becoming a destination of its own. Downtown teems with local restaurants, shops, and a twice-weekly farmer’s market recognized as the best in the state for three consecutive years. Residents can partake in any number of community events, including a Halloween parade that encourages families (and their dogs) to dress in costume, free concerts in the park, outdoor yoga, and seasonal festivals. And the 692-acre Legacy Park offers an amphitheater and lake, among other amenities.

‘Then there’s job growth. In 2015, Cerner Corporation, a global healthcare IT company, announced it would invest some $500 million to expand a data center in Lee’s Summit’s up-and-coming tech corridor. Another $200 million is being invested in apartments, office and retail space, and a hotel. On top of that, major corporations such as Sprint and H&R Block have their headquarters in the Kansas City metro area. Consider that a single-family home typically costs around $210,000 and that the town has great schools — including Summit Technology Academy, which combines classwork with work experience in the fields of science, technology engineering and math—and it’s no wonder Lee’s Summit makes our list.”

We knew that.

For more: http://time.com/money/collection/best-places-to-live/50-best-places-to-live/