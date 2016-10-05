Titans dominate district tennis

In the championship singles match of the Class 2 District 13 girls tennis tournament Friday, Lee’s Summit West’s Megan Demo saw a familiar face on the other side of the net.

Fellow Titan Sarah Duong.

Awkward? Not really.

“We were both just happy we made it to the finals because that meant we both get to advance,” Demo said. “It’s hard, but we’re still friends and we’re still teammates.”

The top two finishers in district singles and doubles tournaments advance to sectionals, so Demo and Duong knew they were moving on no matter what happened on the Lee’s Summit North courts. Demo won the final 6-4, 6-1, and the Titans, who had won the district team title just two days before, celebrated again after closing out singles and getting a team through in doubles.

“When we’ve got both of our girls in the finals, it means we’ve had a good day and they’ve done a good job,” West tennis coach Todd Wilson said. “It’s a complement to our team. It’s great to have both Titans in the finals.”

Demo’s path to the final included a 10-0 victory over Mya Patten of Lee’s Summit in the quarterfinals and a 6-1, 6-2 triumph over Kaylie Rock of Lee’s Summit in the semifinals. Duong, who like Demo had first-round bye, beat Katherine Byers of Notre Dame de Sion 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Lindsey Allin of Lee’s Summit 6-2, 6-4 in the semis.

When Wilson has teammates meet in a final, he still wants the match to be competitive, and he thought Demon and Duong both fought hard even though they both knew their seasons would continue. They battle all the time in practice, after all.

“We play each other so much in practice that we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Demo said. “But it was fun though.”

West’s Kelen Caskey and Pranathi Gannavaram were having fun in doubles until they met Margo Gerke and Catherine Henne of Sion in the finals. Caskey and Gannavaram dropped only three games in two matches in reaching the final and qualifying for sectionals, but the Titans duo fell to Gerke and Henne 6-2, 6-2.

“We were hoping for another quality match and obviously Sion was firing on all cylinders today,” Wilson said. “They had a great day of doubles and they took it to us. But I saw a lot of good things out of our girls. They competed well, we’ve just got to find a few more shots out there.”

Demo, Duong and the Caskey-Gannavaram team played their sectional matches Tuesday at Grain Valley hoping to advance to the Class 2 state tournament Oct.13-15 in Springfield.

West will meet Blue Springs in the Class 2 team sectionals on Saturday at Park Hill South.