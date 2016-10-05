Broncos zero in for victory over Jaguars

Lee’s Summit North spent the better part of the first half sending shots wide or banging them off the posts Monday night. After so many near misses and close calls, the Broncos had to be discouraged, right?

Wrong.

Instead of dwelling on opportunities missed, the Broncos saw more opportunities ahead and expected the goals to come, which they did. North broke through midway through the first half, and added two goals in the second for a 3-0 victory over Blue Springs South in a Suburban Gold Conference match at Bronco Stadium.

“The guys felt like they could get up to the goal and they were going to create chances,” North coach Ryan Kelley said. “It kind of helped them stay calm throughout the first half. They knew the goal was going to come.”

That first goal for North finally came in the 26th minute, when Ethan Francis took a cross from just outside the box from Mitchell Petersen and planted it in the middle of the net. Before that goal, the Broncos saw Parker Moon bang one off the far post in the first two minutes and then send one wide on a counterattack. Dasean Ransberg had one just slip past the far post.

Still, North was getting a lot of chances to score, and senior defender Cole DeRousse didn’t see that changing anytime soon.

“If we create those opportunities, we’ll just create them later in the game,” DeRousse said. “It’s just motivation for me to get another goal and keep putting it on frame.”

And that’s just what DeRousse did less than 10 minutes into the second half. DeRousse dribbled into the 18-yard box and when Blue Springs South goalie Keavin Hart wandered off his line to greet him, DeRousse rolled the ball right past him and into the goal.

“When Cole got that second goal, you could see our team starting to feel a lot better and you could see South it just kind of took the wind out of them a little bit,” Kelley said.

“That put (Blue Springs South) down and opened the lead and allowed us to possess more and kind of open the game up, which is nice,” DeRousse said.

Moon, who also came close on two other shots in the second half, finally got on the board with a point-blank shot from the box with 14 minutes to play for the Broncos’ final goal. North’s defense took it from there, holding Blue Springs South to just a couple of shots early in the second half. Carter Loyd, who replaced regular starter Colin Dooley in the net, was credited with the save.

“We were a little over aggressive at times and left some gaps,” Kelley said. “But in the final piece we did a good job of not letting them get any clear looks at the goal.”

The match was the first in 11 days for the Broncos, who improved to 12-3 overall and 6-2 in the Suburban Gold Conference. Now they face a grueling schedule of eight games over three days that includes the likes of Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West and Rockhurst.

“It’s going to be a hard finish for us,” Kelley said. “We’ve got three games this week, three the next week and two right after that. And it’s all top-quality opponents. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do the next few weeks.”