Titans advance two to state golf tournament

Lee’s Summit West didn’t make it as a team, but the Titans will still be well-represented at the Class 2 state girls golf tournament.

West will have two entries – McKenna Rice and Faith Beaty – next week in the state meet at the Columbia Country Club after both finished among the top 12 not on the qualifying teams Monday in the Class 2 Section 4 tournament at Paradise Pointe in Smithville. Rice, a sophomore, shot an 80 on the par-72 The Posse course and finished in a tie for third with Layke Graybill of Liberty North. Beaty, a junior, shot a 93 for a three-way tie for 18th, which proved to be the highest score to advance.

The Titans, who placed second in last week’s Class 2 District 7 tournament at Drumm Farm in Independence, finished third in the sectional with a 376. Blue Springs (358) and Liberty (352) claimed the two team spots in the state tournament.

Skylar Brunk of Lee’s Summit qualified for her fourth consecutive trip to state with an 81 that left her tied for fifth overall. Brunk, a senior, last year became the first all-state golfer from Lee’s Summit when she finished sixth with a two-day total of 153 at the Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.

EAGLES ADVANCE TWO: Summit Christian Academy had two golfers qualify for the Class 1 state tournament at the Class 1 sectional on the Paradise Pointe Outlaw Course. Carlie Queen shot an 89 and placed sixth overall, and Sarah Blumer finished in a tie for 16th with a 98.

The Class 1 state tournament will be held at the Meadow Lake Acres Country Club in New Bloomfield.