Tigers roll up more points against Jaguars

Lee’s Summit’s Dalton Hill and Somaj Brewer have the kind of bond that takes years to develop. The kind of bond that forms over grueling times on the practice field and good times away from it.

It’s the kind of bond that puts a quarterback (Hill) and a receiver (Brewer) on the same wavelength, where one instinctively knows where the other will be. And it also explains how they hooked up for four touchdown passes Friday night as part of the Tiger offensive juggernaut that rolled over Blue Springs South 49-29 in front of a big homecoming crowd at Bud Hertzog Stadium.

Brewer finished with eight catches for 155 yards from Hill, who threw for 380 yards and five touchdowns. Hill also rushed for 90 yards and another TD as the Tigers, 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the Suburban Gold Conference, churned out 527 total yards of offense against the defending Class 6 state champion Jaguars, who fell to 4-3 and 2-2.

Brewer certainly isn’t Hill’s only target, but it’s evident that they share a certain comfort level that has played a big role in the Tigers winning six straight games and averaging almost 42 points a contest.

“We’re confident in each other,” Hill said. “And we know he’s got my back, I’ve got his back; I’ll put the ball where he can get it and he’ll get it where I put it. It’s a pretty special connection to have a guy like that who can catch the ball.”

That connection resulted in touchdown catches of 18, 15, 28 and 15 yards, three of which came on screen passes on the left side of the Jaguars’ defense. Brewer said it’s become a go-to scoring play for the two of them this season.

“A lot of my touchdowns this year are on that,” Brewer said. “The (offensive) line does a really good job getting out front blocking, he throws it where it needs to go, and I go get it and just follow my blockers.”

Lee’s Summit’s offense became both prolific and opportunistic after Brewer made a leaping grab for his first TD catch, which put the Tigers up for good 14-9 with 1 minute 44 seconds left in the second quarter.

Blue Springs South misplayed the ensuing kickoff and wound up pinned on its own 5-yard line and had to punt from its own end zone after a three-and-out. Grant Baird caught the kick at midfield and returned it to the Jaguars’ 7, setting up a 1-yard TD plunge by Preston Whithworth with 12.9 seconds left in the half for a 21-9 lead.

“That was a momentum shifter,” Hill said. “It was kind of a close game still and that gave us a nice lead going into half, so that was definitely a big score to get.”

The Tigers found more opportunities in the third quarter to turn the game into a blowout. Blue Springs South fumbled deep in Lee’s Summit territory to end the first drive of the third quarter, and Tigers responded with an eight-play 85-yard drive that ended with Brewer’s second TD catch. Hill later sandwiched TD passes to Sam Buckner and Brewer around a Zavian Hill interception to put the Tigers up 42-15 late in the third quarter.

“Better than we have been in previous weeks, we capitalized on some of those things, which was really good to see our offense do.” Lee’s Summit coach Eric Thomas said. “And we had been struggling a little bit with making adjustments and then putting those adjustments on the field in the third quarter. The kids did a good job of that tonight.”

Thomas said it was the best Lee’s Summit’s offense has looked this season, and as usual it wasn’t all just Hill and Brewer. Buckner finished with 12 catches for 153 yards and a score, and Baird also caught a TD pass.

“Week to week coach Thomas is good a putting together a game plan that works for us,” Hill said. “When you’ve got athletes around you like Sam and Somaj and all my receivers, it’s pretty easy to put up yards like that.”

Especially when you’re on the same wavelength, both on and off the field.

“We hang out together, we do a lot of things together, we talk,” Brewer said. “This is my guy, man. I love him.”