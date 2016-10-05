Titans strike early in toppling Indians

After a come-from-behind overtime win the week before against Park Hill, Lee’s Summit West didn’t leave it to late theatrics to get a 42-17 home victory over Fort Osage Friday night at Titan Stadium.

Before the first quarter ended, the Titans led 21-0 thanks to some juniors on senior night.

With Fort Osage pinned inside its own 5-yard line, junior Joey Fredrickson intercepted a pass from Fort Osage quarterback Ty Baker for a pick-six.

Then Phillip Brooks showed off his speed and shiftiness. The junior running back made a move to juke a defender for a 9-yard touchdown run, and later took a pass behind the line of scrimmage from senior quarterback Cole Taylor for a 55-yard touchdown using a spin-move to shed some Indians while using his speed to get to the end zone.

“Just watching Phillip Brooks,” said West head coach Vinny Careswell, “and I don’t know how many yards he had or what, but he had some amazing runs.”

Brooks racked up 107 yards on the ground on 16 carries and also made a 32-yard catch.

Taylor, who was sidelined by an injury after the first half of West’s 36-29 overtime win Sept. 23 over Park Hill, showed no signs of any ill effects against the Indians, going 10-for-14 for 153 yards in what may have been his last game at Titan Stadium.

“We have 35 seniors, and we were lucky enough to get them all on the field,” Careswell said, “and they all played tonight, which is really important. Being a first-year head coach, those seniors have really bought into our program and what I brought to this program. It was special to get them all on the field tonight, very special.”

The Titans’ offense sputtered a little bit, turning the ball over on back-to-back plays. Mason Middleton picked off Taylor toward the end of the first quarter on the Titan 29, and Brooks fumbled to give the Indians the ball in the red zone on the first play of the second quarter.

But the defense remained consistently strong. Tyler Tierney came up with an interception in the end zone in between Titan turnovers. Then the defense held Fort Osage to a field goal until the Indians scored two touchdowns late in the fourth quarter.

With Baker only connecting on one of his first nine pass attempts, which went for a 2-yard loss, the Indians relied heavily on the run. But the Titans shut that down for the most part.

“Joey Fredrickson made a great read on that first pick and was able to score,” Careswell said. “We got into a four front to try to slow down their big fullback/tailback. He was a load. They had a few drives, but overall I thought we played pretty well.”

Derick Krones, Fort Osage’s big bruising back that provided much of the offense, ran for 77 yards on 21 carries and scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Titans allowed only five Fort Osage first downs in the first half.

Senior Zach Shanholtzer made it 28-3 with a sweep to the left from 9 yards out.

Taylor connected with Elijah Childs on back-to-back plays, the second a touchdown pass to the corner of the end zone with 3:14 left in the third that put West up 35-3.

Senior running back Joseph Shapiro-Scavuzzo narrowly missed a 75-yard touchdown run, getting pushed out of bounds at the 1, but then scored on the next play for a 42-3 advantage two minutes into the fourth quarter.

Ever since losing two games in a row early in the season, the Titans have now won their last four to improve to 5-2 overall. Fort Osage, last year’s Class 5 state champions, fell to 2-5.

“That Blue Springs games was tough with the one-point loss, and the one-touchdown loss to Ray-Pec,” Careswell said. “Now we’ve got Columbia Hickman and then Lee’s Summit, who looks like they’re coming on really strong. Yeah, we’re going to get some momentum going into that Lee’s Summit game. We’re excited to get there.”

West travels to 1-6 Hickman on Friday, then face the 6-1 Lee’s Summit on the road Oct. 14. The Titans currently sit in fourth in the Class 6, District 4 standings behind Rockhurst and in front of Raymore-Peculiar, still leaving the possibility of hosting a district game.