College night for LS high schools

The Lee’s Summit School District will host its 29th annual College Night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Pavilion at John Knox Village, 400 N.W. Murray Road.

Students from all Lee’s Summit R-7 high schools will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from more than 100 higher-education institutions, including military and trade-specific schools. All grade levels are welcome, but juniors and seniors are especially encouraged to attend with their families.

Students may pre-register at GoToCollegeFairs.com. By doing so, they will maximize their time at the fair and increase their face-to-face time with representatives. For more information, students may visit their school counseling/guidance office.