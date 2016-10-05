R-7 students beat state average on all MAP tests

Students in the Lee’s Summit R-7 School District scored above the state average in each subject area at each grade level tested last spring in the Missouri Assessment program (MAP).

Missouri students take grade-level MAP tests in English language arts and mathematics in grades three through eight, as well as science exams in fifth and eighth grades.

High school students enrolled in any of the following courses take End of Course exams as part of the Missouri Assessment program: algebra I, biology, English 10 and government. Sophomores enrolled in algebra II also take the End of Course exam.

The spring 2016 tests were newly created assessments in the areas of English language arts and math, so scores cannot be compared with those from previous years. All MAP assessments measure Missouri Learning Standards.

Statewide, 63.2 percent of fourth-graders scored proficient or advanced in English language arts — the highest achievement rate in grades three through eight. The lowest rate was 58.0 percent for seventh-graders.

In math, the range was 40.3 percent to 52.5 percent. In science, 42.7 percent of fifth-graders and 47.8 percent of eighth-graders were proficient or better.

For high school students, the proficient/advanced rate was 79.2 percent for English II, 65.8 percent for algebra I, 66.8 percent for biology and 63.2 percent for American government.

In every category, the percentage of Lee’s Summit students deemed proficient or advanced exceeded the state averages. For eighth-graders and younger, the biggest spread was in sixth-grade English language arts, where Lee’s Summit students beat the state average by 16.2 percentage points.

The smallest spread was recorded in fifth-grade math, where Lee’s Summit exceeded the state average by only 3.8 percentage points.

Overall, the largest spread came in the algebra II End of Course exam, where the share of advanced/proficient students exceeded the state average by nearly 23 percentage points.