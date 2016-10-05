Marlins Man gives gift of himself

Laurence Leavy, the Florida attorney also known as the Marlins Man, recently hosted two Hazel Grove Elementary families at a Royals game, making good on a PTA auction item he donated last spring: the opportunity for seven people to attend a baseball game with him in the Crown Club at Kauffman Stadium.

For $2,500, Danny Groves purchased what quickly became the most popular item at the auction, so the Groveses and another Hazel Grove family attended the Sept. 13 game with the Marlins Man.

The Marlins Man earned his moniker by attending major sporting events wearing Miami Marlins garb. Many Kansas Citians took notice as he sat behind home plate when the Royals advanced to post-season play in 2014 and 2015.

Leavy’s relationship with Hazel Grove began in November 2015 when he visited the school after receiving letters from first-graders thanking him for his generosity toward others. He spoke to students during an all-school assembly and ate lunch with first-graders.