The great pumpkins

Cooler weather brought a steady stream of shoppers to the Lee’s Summit Farmers Market Saturday morning. For children, autumn means it’s time to decorate pumpkins and admire gourds, and a Harvest Festival offered plenty of fodder for creative young minds.

Donnie Rodgers Jr., executive director of Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street Inc., said it has been a very good year for the market, which continues on Wednesdays and Saturdays through Nov. 21. All of the Saturday visitor slots have been filled throughout the year, and the market has seen sizable crowds, he said.

While the outdoor market closes, the area will be open once more this year for the annual Holiday Market from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 17. It will include jellies, jams, meats and handcrafted gifts for sale. The market resumes in the spring.

Julie Streeter brought her grandchildren, Lilli, 6 and Luci, 2, to the market after going to get doughnuts.

“They didn’t know what the market was,” she said. “They’re getting a new experience.”