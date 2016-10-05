Timeless children’s fables coming to high school stage

Lee’s Summit North High School leads off its theater season with the children’s musical, “My Son Pinocchio Jr.” Performances are at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Learn more at lsntheatre.net .

Cost: $5 in advance, $6 at door. Advance tickets can be purchased from the school’s theatre website, lshstheatre.com .

What: “A Bagful of Fables” — a children’s play derived from the classic stories in “Aesop’s Fables.”

Sometimes even timeless stories need retouching.

The Lee’s Summit High School repertory class, made up of seven students, will host “A Bagful of Fables” this weekend. The play is a series of stories derived from “Aesop’s Fables,” but the students say their performance of the tales have been updated to cater to a contemporary audience.

“They have some modern twists,” said Sydney Belt, a senior theater student, before a Monday rehearsal.

Sydney plays the Wolf in “The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing.” In the play, she tries to lure a herd of sheep, claiming she is a candidate who wants to help other people.

One of the sheep, Basil, played by senior Katie Cramer, is susceptible to the Wolf’s kind words, and almost leaves the farm to go “vote” for him.

Natalie Walczak, a junior, said the play offers timeless advice: “It’s not always good to go with the pack, and you can’t trust people’s words sometimes.”

Another junior, Nadia Wright, who also plays a sheep in “The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing,” said the simple morals espoused in the play have had a positive affect on her and her schoolwork.

Added Sydney: “They’re not sugarcoated ... they make me think these are things that I practice in my everyday life.”

All of the facets of production of the play — from marketing to stage setup to acting — is in the hands of just the seven students in Micah Hensley’s repertory class.

“I do like them getting this experience,” Hensley said. “They get to learn from it, experience it and grow from it. They get to succeed or fail; both are important.”