Superintendent raises soared above those of teachers in last decade

Figures are adjusted for inflation and concern salaries from 2007–2015.

• Pay raises in education in the last decade

Earlier this year, Lee’s Summit Superintendent David McGehee resigned from his position as the highest paid superintendent in Missouri.

His total compensation was nearly $400,000.

When McGehee was hired by the district, before the 2006–2007 school year, his salary was $170,000. He also received a $15,000 deferral into a tax-sheltered annuity in 2017, $6,000 to defray costs for a vehicle, $5,000 to defray the cost of moving and, according to his contract, the board “encourages him to take twenty-five days in annual vacation time, excluding holidays.”

From 2006 to 2015, the superintendent salary in the district increased by 46.3 percent, adjusting for inflation.

In that same period, Lee’s Summit teachers saw raises totaling 1.2 percent, adjusting for inflation, according to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The disparity in pay increases between teachers and superintendents is not exclusive to Lee’s Summit.

At the Raymore-Peculiar School District, teachers actually saw a decline in their pay when adjusted for inflation. On average, Ray-Pec teachers’ pay decreased .8 percent from 2007 to 2015, while the superintendent salary increased by 21.3 percent in the same time span.

In Pleasant Hill, teachers received a .3-percent raise in the eight-year span, while the superintendent during that eight-year span, Wesley Townsend, received a 27.9 percent raise.

Discrepancies such as these concern Lindi Todd, an English teacher at Pleasant Lea Middle School.

“I think my biggest issue is that pay raises are not going up evenly across the board,” Todd said.

Kurt Swanson agrees. Swanson is a UniServ, or “unified services,” director with the Missouri National Education Association. The union provides a wide range of programs and resources to educators.

“It’s a problem that has really gotten out of hand,” Swanson said of superintendent raises outpacing teachers’ increases.

Last year, Lee’s Summit teachers at the mid-point of the step system that determines compensation earned $42,118 with a bachelor’s degree and $45,720 with a master’s. Those figures ranked 30th and 43rd in the state, respectively, according to the Missouri National Education Association.

“Considering our previous superintendent was the highest paid in the state and (he received) a severance package of half a million dollars over two years — it’s absolutely ridiculous to me,” Todd said.

“I think the next superintendent should make significantly less. ... It gives me a not so great feeling about a person who can accept that much money to the detriment of a school system. Yes they do a lot, but so do I.”

She added she’d like to ask the next superintendent if he or she will accept raises even when teachers do not receive them.

“That’s a gauge of character,” she said. “If you’ll accept a raise when your employees are not getting a raise, that’s a problem.”

David Benson is earning $225,000 for a 10-month tenure as the interim superintendent in Lee’s Summit. He said superintendent pay has long been a sensitive subject, but he defended his and other superintendents’ pay level.

“I believe in the capitalist system,” Benson said. “If someone wants to be a superintendent, I encourage them to take on the responsibility and see what the market will pay for their services.”

He added that the superintendent role can’t be compared to teaching. For one thing, teachers work about 190 days per year, while superintendents are expected to work about 225 days.

In addition, Benson holds a Ph.D, putting him “among the top 2 percent of educated people in the country.

“To have a job like (the Lee’s Summit superintendent), you have to spend years honing your skills,” Benson said.

When asked what a typical day on the job looks like for a superintendent, Benson read directly from a two-day period from his calendar.

“Yesterday I went to an economic development luncheon; met with district (staff) on a potential civil rights claim; met with the district’s deputy superintendent to familiarize myself with budget practices; provided direction for what I’d like to see coming out of the business office for budget development; talked about MAP results; I’m meeting with (the Lee’s Summit Journal).

“I also have a meeting to talk about student performance and tonight I’ll meet with the Board of Education,” Benson said.

His official hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but Benson said he must be available to the school board at all times.

Last summer, the Missouri Association of School Administrators published an article meant to serve as a guide for superintendents to describe the scope of their work.

When asked about his own compensation, Benson cited several items that appeared in the MASA article.

He said the district employs about 2,600 people full time; it employs 700 part-time employees; it enrolls about 18,000 students; and its expenditures exceed $200 million annually.

“There’s no CEO of any other business that spends that kind of annual expenditure that makes as little as superintendents,” Benson said.

Kari Monsees, superintendent of the Raymore-Peculiar School District, said his compensation has increased by about 3 percent each year during his tenure. His salary this year is $191,227. The average teacher salary in the district is $48,341.

Monsees’ total compensation in 2015, including retirement contributions, was $212,577, according to the Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri, which compiled complete compensation information for most superintendents in the state.

Monsees said his raises have been comparable to other district employees’ since he was hired. However, since 2013, Monsees’ salary has increased by 9.3 percent, while teachers’ salaries have increased by 1.2 percent., according to data compiled by DESE.

During his tenure, Monsees said he’s emphasized student success and hiring and maintaining proficient staff members.

He also cited the relatively new five-year strategic plan, which delineated a $27 million bond issue passed by voters for facility improvements and additions, among his accomplishments.

“We spent a full year engaged in that process, trying to determine facility needs moving forward,” Monsees said.

Board approves prioritizing teacher salary improvement

At its Sept. 22 meeting, the Lee’s Summit Board of Education approved a list of priorities for the 2016–2017 school year.

At the top of the list was a vow to “develop a budget plan that prioritizes teacher salary improvement.”

“That wasn’t part of our priorities until this year,” said board member Bill Baird. “I’m pleased that we have that as a priority now.”

Lee’s Summit’s former superintendent David McGehee, Baird said, had predetermined raises written into his contracts. For example, in 2012 McGehee and the board agreed on a contract that stipulated McGehee would be paid $258,660 in 2012–2013, $278,285 the following year and $283,003 in 2014–2015.

But in 2013 McGehee renegotiated his contract with the board, despite the fact that the previous year he’d signed a three-year contract. After renegotiating, McGehee’s salary was $282,831 for 2013–2014, about $4,000 more than the previously negotiated amount. The same thing occurred before the 2014–2015 school year, when McGehee’s salary was $294,463, $11,000 more than previously negotiated in 2012.

McGehee negotiated a new contract each year he worked for the district.

“Superintendents usually sign on for three-year contracts,” and renegotiate right before the contract expires, Baird said. “That didn’t happen in our situation.”

He added renogtiations typically occur when a superintendent’s workload increases. In McGehee’s case, his workload increased “a couple of times,” Baird said, but he believes his raises were too substantial.

“To me, that’s on the board. (It) shouldn’t have given him more money,” Baird said.

Baird added legal counsel should be consulted during future contract negotiations. The board, Baird said, relied too much on McGehee for expertise.

“They have educational experience, whereas we’re just members of the public,” Baird said.

“When any employee gives you information, you’re trusting it’s good advice. (The board and superintendent) do trust each other, we try to work harmoniously together, but sometimes you lose sight of some important things along the way.”

Bob White, the current school board president, did not return requests for comment for this story.

Union leader calls on districts to save less, spend more on teachers

Swanson, the UniServ director with the Missouri National Education Association, said increasing teacher pay is possible, if districts choose to budget funds differently.

“I have seen that school districts have probably had greater capacity to improve teacher salaries but have chosen not to do so,” Swanson said.

He speculated that the decision to not raise teacher salaries at higher rates is due to funding uncertainties, yet when the funding does come through, the money is saved rather than spent at a rate Swanson disagrees with.

“I’ve noticed in Lee’s Summit, and statewide, unrestricted fund balances continue to grow,” Swanson said.

The unrestricted fund is money that has been collected by a district but has not been allocated during a particular fiscal year.

According to DESE, the Lee’s Summit School District ended fiscal year 2015–2016 with about $61.5 million in unrestricted funds — 31.16 percent of what the district spent in the incidental general and teachers funds combined. Judy Hedrick, assistant superintendent of business services, said the district will actually have $55.9 million in unrestricted funds, due to expenses not listed on DESE.

“That money is not being used for educating kids or improving pay and benefits for staff,” Swanson said.

“Schools will argue they can’t use that money for recurring expenses — can’t put it toward salaries because they’re recurring (expenses), but the reality is they built those balances with recurring revenue.”

Swanson believes unrestricted fund balances should remain at or below 20 percent of general and teachers fund expenditures.

Hedrick wrote by email that the unrestricted fund will allow the district to pay for expenses through December while awaiting local property tax revenue. This strategy keeps the district from borrowing money. Hedrick estimated the district will spend about $29 million of the $55.9 million the district has in unrestricted funds.

This strategy for unrestricted funds has allowed the district to hire back 163 staff members in the past five years, Hedrick said, including 80 teachers.

Despite dipping into the fund, there will still be more than $25 million available, but Hedrick said that serves as an emergency fund and provides two months of operating expenses.

“If anything were to disrupt the money received from either state, local or federal sources or if expenses increased, the district could pay its bills for about two additional months,” Hedrick said.

In the Harrisonville School District, the unrestricted fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2016 was 30.7 percent of expenditures from the general and teachers funds. In the Raymore-Peculiar District, it was 26.27 percent.