Lee’s Summit police investigate homicide; brother of victim in custody

A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of his brother. The shooting occurred Wednesday morning at a home in the 800 block of Northeast Magellan Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of an armed disturbance at the home about 9:40 a.m. and found 28-year-old Aaron Elmore shot inside the home. Elmore was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lawrence Barr, Elmore’s brother, was charged the following day with involuntary manslaughter in the first degree and armed criminal action.

Barr, 24, told investigators he shot Elmore accidentally. Elmore was in the bathroom brushing his teeth with his 2-year-old son when the shooting occurred.

Sgt. Chris Depue, a spokesman for the Lee’s Summit Police Department, said three or four people were in the home when the shooting occurred. A witness told police Barr fled the scene in a vehicle.

After about 40 minutes, while detectives processed the scene and searched for a shooter, Barr returned to the area and was taken into custody.

A neighbor, Derrik Ogletree, said the brothers appeared to be living at the home with their mother. The family had been in the home for about six months, and there had been little sign of trouble until Wednesday. Ogletree said the neighborhood rarely sees trouble of any kind.

Prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond.

The death marked the third homicide recorded in Lee’s Summit in 2016. The Kansas City area has seen 143 killings since the beginning of the year.

Max Londberg contributed reporting to this story.

Ian Cummings: 816-234-4633, @Ian__Cummings