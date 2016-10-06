Fundraisers and fun raisers

Trick-a-Bike 2016

Trick-a-Bike, a new event offered by Lee’s Summit Parks and Recreation, offers riders 12 and under a chance to “trick out” their bike for a 5-mile ride at Legacy Park.

The event, which will run from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 15, includes breakfast after the ride, inflatables, music and more. Parents can ride for free and purchase a shirt for $10. Each registered child will receive a goody bag, T-shirt and breakfast.

Packet pick up will be 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Amphitheater box office and 7-8 a.m. prior to the start of the ride Oct. 15. Helmets are required for each rider. For more information go to lsparks.net or call 816-969-1500.

Open House on new arts space, pavilion

Lee’s Summit residents will have a chance to give their opinions on the design proposed for a new downtown performing arts space and farmers market pavilion.

Two meetings are scheduled today from 4 to 8 p.m., and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Both will be held in the Howard Conference Room on the second floor of Lee’s Summit City Hall, 220 SE Green St.

Two design concepts will be on display, and citizens can ask questions and provide feedback on the joint city and Downtown Lee’s Summit Main Street. Inc and Downtown Community Improvement District project.

Race for the Future 5K Run/Walk

A run on Saturday raises money for the Lee’s Summit Educational Foundation and the Carrie Foresee Memorial Scholarship Fund. The 20th annual Race for the Future is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 8 at Lee’s Summit West High School, 2600 SW Ward Road. Over the last five years, the foundation has awarded more than $2.6 million to Lee’s Summit R-7 students and schools via PEAK Grants, classroom technology, school programs, student assistance and scholarships to graduating seniors.

The 5K race includes hundreds of dollars in prizes. Packet pick-up and late registration is noon to 6:30 p.m Oct. 7 at the R-7 School District’s Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road. On race day, late registration and packet pick-up is from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at the Lee’s Summit West High School activity complex concession stand. The race begins at 8 a.m. with a Kids Dash immediately for children up to sixth grade. The race fee is $38 by Friday and $40 on Saturday. The Kids Dash is $5.

For more information about volunteering, sponsoring, running or walking, call 816-986-1015,

Volunteer pumpkin carvers needed for Jack-O’-Lantern Festival

Powell Gardens is looking for volunteers to help carve pumpkins for its GLOW Jack-O’-Lantern Festival which takes place Oct. 14-15.

Staff and volunteers will carve more than 700 pumpkins from 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 13. Volunteers will receive a free festival pass so they can see the results of their work. Carvers must be at least 16. For more information or to sign up, contact Connie Harclerode, volunteer coordinator at Powell Gardens, at volunteeratpowell@gmail.com

One Good Meal .5K

One Good Meal’s annual .5K Run, Walk, Skip, Jump or Roll is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday at Harris Memorial Park, 601 SW Jefferson St. A $15 donation includes a T-shirt and goody bag. The donation for participants over 60 or under 12 is $5. It’s a quick jaunt around the park followed by a pancake breakfast.

One Good Meal delivers meals to people who cannot leave their homes.

Register at www.onegoodmeal.org or call 816-547-6394.

Clothes, Cans & Comfort event benefits homeless veterans

Budget Blinds in Lee’s Summit is working to fill their van Thursday with items to help area veterans in the Clothes, Cans & Comfort event.

The items collected will go to Kansas City-based Heroes Coming Home, a nonprofit dedicated to finding permanent housing for homeless veterans and their families.

Donations from hygiene products to food and clothing can be brought to Budget Blinds, 239 SE Main Street in Downtown Lee’s Summit all day. From 4-6 p.m., Smoke Brewing Company will be supplying barbeque and small batch brews.

Anyone donating to the causes will receive a raffle ticket for a custom-wrapped F-150 kid’s truck.

The event hopes to collect toiletries such as shampoo, soap, deodorant, clothing from t-shirts to winter coats and food like bottled water or fruit juice, cheese and crackers, beef jerky or pull-top canned fruit and granola bars, or items like backpacks, postage stamps, note pads and pens, activity books or safe toys ( no play weapons), small pillows or blankets.

Donations are being accepted for the The Battle Buddy Foundation, an organization aimed at pairing soldiers coming home with PTSD with service dogs.

Attendees are encouraged to use the hashtag #keepoursoldierscovered.

Lee’s Summit author booksigning

Author Karen D. Graves, of Lee’s Summit will be signing copies of her new book “But That’s Not Fair!” which tackles the age-old question: does the oldest child or the youngest child have life the easiest.

Graves will be signing copies at 1 p.m. Friday at Gusto Coffee Bistgro, 3390 SW Fascination Drive, Lee’s Summit.

