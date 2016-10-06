Libraries need our support, so vote ‘yes’ in November

The last time the Mid-Continent Public Library system had an increase to its funding base, I was in third grade.

The year was 1983. Reagan was in office. The Kansas City Royals were hot. And libraries were king.

We didn’t e-mail. We didn’t read books on tablets. And having a library card was analogous to getting a driver’s license.

Libraries are not remotely out of fashion or favor in our community, are still a widely used resource and are keeping up with the technological and community needs of kids, adults and senior citizens around Lee’s Summit.

For all those, and many more reasons, voters should say “yes” to Prop L on the Nov. 8 ballot.

In a time when libraries may be painted as obsolete by a few, the Mid-Continent Public Library system is showing an ability to grow, adapt and continue to serve those in our community and all over Kansas City.

In the last year alone, patrons to area Mid-Continent Public Libraries checked more than 9 million materials with nearly 4 million visits to the local branches. There were also 3.5 million virtual branch visits and more than 960,000 visits to the publicly offered computers and WiFi systems (one of those was mine; computer was down, went to the library and problem solved).

Our libraries have also increasingly become a strong resource for public outreach and educational opportunities, from computer tutoring to other seminars and classes offered at the public library.

And MCPL has done all of this without an increase in the last 33 years. We’ve asked them for a long while to stretch their resources.

Now, it is time to give our libraries the additional money they need to continue serving the community, offering new programming and putting in the necessary resources to expand and upgrade current buildings. We must do this through a small increase in taxes.

The facts on the tax are this: this is a modest tax increase. Our assessed valuation will increase by 8 cents per $100 to a total of 40 cents.

For those eight pennies, MCPL will turn that investment into decades of continued learning, reading, growth, education and economic vibrancy for Lee’s Summit.

In Lee’s Summit specifically, both branches would see long-needed attention if Prop L were to pass Nov. 8.

At the Lee’s Summit branch, at 150 NW Oldham Parkway, new study, community and collaboration rooms would be added, along with outdoor space, interior renovation and enhancing technology options.

At the Colbern Road branch, at 1000 NE Colbern Road, that building will more than double in size and include a new children’s and teen’s area, drive-up window, enhanced technology, new landscaping other study and community rooms.

Finally, a new “southeast” branch of the Mid-Continent Public Library is set to start construction with 15,000 square feet dedicated to what this organization does best: connecting community with learning, reading and resources.

Lee’s Summit’s benefits to the passage of Prop L fit exactly in line with what we strive to be as a city and as a community. So much so, the Lee’s Summit Economic Development Council’s board of directors has voted to endorse the measure.

Depending on your home’s value, your average yearly increase will not even surpass the price of a new hardbound book ($27).

To expand our library services, continue to encourage reading in an age of over-technological stimulus, expand our buildings, invest in our community and ensure libraries are meaningful to our children and grandchildren, those eight additional pennies are exponentially important.

MCPL has been incredibly judicious and responsible with our money. Let’s give them additional resources to continue to serve Lee’s Summit for decades to come.

Lee’s Summit resident John Beaudoin writes about city and civic issues, people and personalities around town. Reach him at johnbeaudoin4@gmail.com.