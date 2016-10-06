Elam named director of Development Center

After an extensive search, the city of Lee’s Summit has named Ryan A. Elam as director of the Development Center – a one-stop shop for community-wide development activity. He assumed the post Sept. 30.

“Ryan’s extensive engineering background and experience in the civil engineering field will be beneficial in this role as he interacts with employees and the business and development community, “ said Mark Dunning, an assistant city manager who has been director of the Development Center for 2 1/2 years.

“We look forward to continued progress and enhancements of the development processes under his leadership as well as his continual relationship-building with our business and economic development partners on the local, state and national levels.”

Elam is a lifelong resident of Lee’s Summit. Among other things, he’s now overseeing the activities and operations of development services and programs for the city, including economic development incentives and business and contractor licensing. He also will coordinate assigned projects with other city departments and outside agencies and providing support to the city’s leadership and other boards and commissions.

“I’m looking forward to helping our community grow and continuing to build strong relationships with the development community in order to better serve the citizens of Lee’s Summit,” Elam said. “It’s an exciting time for the city, and together we will make Lee’s Summit a preferred destination to do business.”

Elam has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla and is pursuing a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Kansas in Lawrence.

Before joining Lee’s Summit, Elam was a project manager for BHC Rhodes in Overland Park, where he was responsible for the scope, schedule and budget of various civil engineering projects in addition to leading design teams through the process of performing design calculations, preparing construction documents and designing proposals, engineering reports and city submittals.

He worked in that capacity from March 2014 until accepting the job in Lee’s Summit.

Elam also was a project engineer at BHC Rhodes for two years beginning in July 2012. Before that, he was a design engineer for Schlagel & Associates in Lenexa from May 2007 to July 2012.

A graduate of Lee’s Summit High School, Elam married his high school sweetheart, and they are the parents of two children.