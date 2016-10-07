walk
the street
downtown
this
weekend
as if over
thirty
thousand
years ago
entering
a cave
imagine
tent
exhibits
along
the way
are walls
covered
with the
artwork
of our
then
cousins
brushing
smearing
dabbing
spraying
pigments
made of
dirt
charcoal
berries
spit
blood
available
minerals
red yellow
black brown
violet
using
fingers
twigs
hands
moss mats
horsehair
brushes
or blowing
through
hollow
bones
by
the light
of
saucer like
stone lamps
burning
animal fat
prior to
writings
advent
they told
their
stories
of fear
hope
being
born
and
dying
desire
to survive
important
creatures
in their
lives
sculpted
forms
they
called on
spirits
blessing
arrived
migrated
elsewhere
we are not
always
certain
why
as many
millennia
away
as separates
us from them
what will
our kin
discover
about
the spirits
that once
upon a time
we tried
to capture
on our
primitive
near
prehistoric
cave walls
h.