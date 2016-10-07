Married actors add spice to play

Information:. Visit www.summittheatre.org or tickets are available at Lee’s Summit Hy-Vee groceries and at the door.

The Summit Theatre Group on Saturday opens “First Kisses” – a story of John and Mary as they grow up, grow old and their love for one another spans decades of life’s ups and downs.

The cast of “First Kisses” includes actors and actresses from all age groups portraying John and Mary from ages 11 to 72.

Two real-life married couples have roles as John and Mary: The couple at age 21 features Grant and Erica Leslie, of Lee’s Summit; and at 72, Bob Allen and Petra Chambers Allen of Leawood.

“That definitely amps up the chemistry in those two scenes,” said Meghann Deveroux, who is directing her first play for Summit Theatre Group. She has performed in past group productions of “Boeing, Boeing,” “Picasso at Lapin Agile,” “All My Sons” and “Piece of My Heart.”

“I’m looking forward to presenting this sweet and endearing show,” Deveroux said. “As it follows the lives of John and Mary from 11 to 72, the play truly reflects the roller coaster journey of life itself.

“John and Mary definitely experience their ups and downs, and they bring the audience along for the ride.”

Between scenes, videos of local couples who have been married 40 years or more will be on display for the crowd. One of the couples has been married for 71 years.