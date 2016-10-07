Broncos spike Ray-Pec

The difference between winning and losing can be very slight. That margin became very clear to Lee’s Summit North and Raymore-Peculiar Tuesday in a Suburban Gold Conference match.

Earlier this season, the Panthers beat North on the road. This time the Bronco’s returned the favor beating Raymore Peculiar on their home court 2 -1.

“It was very exciting,” said Broncos coach Shelby Hoffman. “The first game was very close and then the second game was pretty close, and the third game we kind of stuck it to them I guess.”

In the first set, Lee’s Summit North stormed to a 10-2 lead, only to have the Panthers come from behind and almost steal a win. The final score was 28-26.

In a close second set, Ray-Pec beat the Broncos 25-22 before North closed the door in the third set with a 25-14 win.

“One thing we talk about on our Bronco volleyball team is resiliency and that bounce back factor,” said Hoffman. “I think it comes down to that short-term memory and whichever team wants it more.”

For Ray-Pec, this was the seventh match this year they have lost in three sets. The Panthers have also lost five 0-2 matches by an average of 4 points. Had they eliminated a few mistakes here and there, the 4-15-1 Panthers could have a more impressive record.

“They are great kids but just not consistent yet,” said Ray-Pec coach Joe Maloney. “More than anything else I want them to learn how to win. When you are this close and you lose, it just sticks in there and festers. When you get that close and you don’t, that many times, doesn’t mean you have to win them all but you do have to get a few of them in there.”

For the Broncos, Aubree Bell had 18 kills and Mandy Kilgore had 12 kills. Alex Haffner led in assists, which she has all season. MacKenzie Nunn had the most digs.

“This is a very tough conference and all of the games have been very close,” said Hoffman. “It helps push our team when we have other good teams to play against. I definitely view it as a strength and positive for us to get better and strive to be better.”