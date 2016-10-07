Tigers scratch out win in district opener

Eli Childs felt the frustration as much as anybody on Lee’s Summit’s softball team.

For the first five innings of the Tigers’ game against Grandview Wednesday in the first round of the Class 4 District 13 tournament, the Tigers were putting the bat on the ball, but the ball was going right into Grandview gloves.

Childs, with one notable exception, could surely relate.

“It was frustrating,” said Childs, a sophomore first baseman. “They had a good defense but we just hit the ball hard but just right to them.”

That trend would come to an end in the sixth inning, when little dinks and dunks, instead of big blasts, would manufacture three runs and give the Tigers a come-from-behind 4-2 victory at Grandview.

Lee’s Summit, 13-12, advanced to the semifinals, where it was scheduled to play Lee’s Summit West on Thursday. But until that sixth-inning rally, the Tigers appeared in danger of seeing their season end unusually early.

The Tigers had only one run and three hits to show for the first five innings although they had baserunners in all but the fifth. Childs led off the second with a towering home run for the Tigers’ only run in that span, then watched a screaming liner get speared by Grandview’s shortstop in the third.

Grandview, meanwhile, took a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the second, and regained the lead with four hits in the third.

“It’s not like we were hitting pop flies, we were hitting the ball hard,” Lee’s Summit coach Stacey Moore said. “We hit right at them, but finally we had a little luck and it went our way.”

Back-to-back doubles from Childs and Brooke Perry with one out in the sixth would help change that luck. So would a wild pitch that allowed Childs to bring home the tying run.

Pinch-hitter Cameron Gorzney then reached when Grandview’s first baseman bobbled the throw from shortstop. Alexa Fountain, normally the Tigers starting pitcher, came off the bench and drove in the go-ahead run with ball that skittered past first base. Alexa Hiler then popped a ball that dropped in front of the plate and beat the throw to first, bringing home the Tigers’ final run.

“I think that was a good confidence boost for us,” Childs said. “Base hits help us a lot. You don’t need to kill the ball.”

Fountain, who has been nursing a sore arm, struck out the side in the seventh, making her the last of three Tiger pitchers in the game. Alyssa Hatch started and was pulled during Grandview’s second-inning rally, and freshman Hayley Kerley held the Bulldogs to three hits over the next 2 2/3 innings.

“Alyssa Hatch is a down-ball pitcher and they got dink hits on her,” Moore said. “It was time to make a change and Kerley did a great job and shut them down real well.”

And that helped the Tigers keep their season going at least one more game. After winning back-to-back state titles in 2013-14 and reaching the state quarterfinals last year, Lee’s Summit is used to deep postseason runs.

“It was good to get that one out of the way,” Childs said. “Being able to play with this great of a team and playing such a great team … it was fun to play that game.”